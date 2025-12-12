Cathedra Bitcoin Inc Announces Results Of 2025 Annual General Meeting
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Joel Block
|32,692,154
|99.39%
|201,253
|0.61%
|Marcus Dent
|32,859,221
|99.90%
|34,186
|0.10%
|David Jacques
|32,701,158
|99.42%
|192,249
|0.59%
|Matthew Kita
|32,799,952
|99.72%
|93,455
|0.28%
|Thomas Masiero
|32,857,126
|99.89%
|36,281
|0.11%
|Jialin (Gavin) Qu
|32,779,506
|99.65%
|113,901
|0.35%
Appointment of Auditors
|
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|SRCO Professional Corporation
|33,318,204
|99.93%
|23,156
|0.07
Approval of Amended Long-Term Incentive Plan
|
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Approval of Amended Long-Term Incentive Plan
|32,697,412
|99.40%
|0
|0%
About Cathedra Bitcoin Inc.
Cathedra develops and operates power and digital infrastructure assets across North America. The Company hosts bitcoin mining clients across its portfolio of four data centers (45 MW total) in Tennessee and Kentucky. Cathedra also operates a fleet of proprietary bitcoin mining machines at its own and third-party data center, producing approximately 400 PH/s of hash rate. Cathedra is headquartered in Vancouver and its subordinate voting shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CBIT and in the OTC market under the symbol CBTTF. For more information about Cathedra, visit cathedra or follow Company news on Twitter at @CathedraBitcoin or on Telegram at @CathedraBitcoin.
For media and investor relations enquiries, please contact:
Joel Block
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 259-0607
...
