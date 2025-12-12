Supreme Critical Metals Announces Life Offering

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) -or the) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "") consisting of a maximum of 6,666,667 units of the Company (the ""), and a minimum of 3,600,000 Offered Units, at a price of $0.15 per Offered Unit for minimum gross proceeds of $540,000 and a maximum gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.05. The Company's previously announced offering of up to 4,651,162 flow-through units ("") at a price of $0.215 per FT Unit, for proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the ""), including the most recent December 8closing of FT Units, continues concurrent with the LIFE Offering. Closing of the LIFE Offering is not conditional upon the closing of the Concurrent Offering.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), the LIFE Offering is being made to purchasers' resident in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ").

Under the LIFE Offering, each Offered Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (" Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable for a period of 12 months from the Closing Date (as defined herein) (the " Expiry Period ") and will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share prior to the expiry of the Expiry Period at an exercise price of $0.21 per Warrant. The securities issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

An offering document related to the LIFE Offering (the " Offering Document ") will be available under the Company's profile at and on Supreme's website at . Prospective purchasers should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering, as more specifically described in the Offering Document and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about January 15, 2026, or such other date(s) as may be determined by the Company (the " Closing Date ") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is a publicly traded, diversified exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential silver, copper, uranium, and gold properties across North America. The Company follows a disciplined, data-driven acquisition strategy focused on mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Supreme Critical Metals is available on the Company's website at .

On Behalf of the Board of Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Glen Watson, President & CEO

Phone: +1 (604) 803-5229

E-mail: ...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, " forward-looking information "). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward‐looking information in this news release includes expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

