UAE Advances To Arab Cup Semifinals After Beating Algeria In Penalties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The UAE national team qualified today, Friday, for the semi-finals of the Arab Cup football tournament (FIFA Qatar 2025), hosted by the Qatari capital, Doha, after defeating their Algerian counterparts 7-6 on penalties.
The first half of the match, held at Education City Stadium, ended goalless.
In the second half, Algeria's Adel Boulbina scored in the 46th minute, while Bruno Oliveira equalized for the UAE in the 64th minute, forcing the match into extra time.
The two extra periods ended in a 1-1 draw, leading to a penalty shootout, which the UAE won 7-6. With this result, the UAE national team qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament.
In contrast, the Algerian national team was eliminated from the Arab Cup (FIFA Qatar 2025), which continues until the 18th of this month.
The semi-final matches will be held on Monday, with Morocco facing the UAE and Jordan facing Saudi Arabia. (end)
