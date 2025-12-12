Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Advances To Arab Cup Semifinals After Beating Algeria In Penalties

UAE Advances To Arab Cup Semifinals After Beating Algeria In Penalties


2025-12-12 07:06:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The UAE national team qualified today, Friday, for the semi-finals of the Arab Cup football tournament (FIFA Qatar 2025), hosted by the Qatari capital, Doha, after defeating their Algerian counterparts 7-6 on penalties.
The first half of the match, held at Education City Stadium, ended goalless.
In the second half, Algeria's Adel Boulbina scored in the 46th minute, while Bruno Oliveira equalized for the UAE in the 64th minute, forcing the match into extra time.
The two extra periods ended in a 1-1 draw, leading to a penalty shootout, which the UAE won 7-6. With this result, the UAE national team qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament.
In contrast, the Algerian national team was eliminated from the Arab Cup (FIFA Qatar 2025), which continues until the 18th of this month.
The semi-final matches will be held on Monday, with Morocco facing the UAE and Jordan facing Saudi Arabia. (end)
mmj


MENAFN12122025000071011013ID1110474271



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search