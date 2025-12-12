Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's strongest condemnation of the Israeli occupation forces' raid on the headquarters of the UNRWA in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

CAIRO -- The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE affirmed the indispensable role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in safeguarding the rights and well-being of Palestinian refugees.

LONDON -- The United Kingdom sanctioned senior commanders of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, over what it said were their links to mass killings, systematic sexual violence and deliberate attacks on civilians in the African country.

BRUSSELS -- European Union governments on Friday approved an agreement to indefinitely freeze Russian central bank assets held in Europe, removing a major hurdle to the possible future use of these funds to support Ukraine.

NEW DELHI -- The Al-Sabah Archaeological Collection under the Dar al-Athar Al-Islamiyah in Kuwait participated in the opening ceremony of the "Networks of the Past" gallery. (end) mb