Naidu's Plan To Transform Visakhapatnam Into A Global Economic Hub

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to execute a comprehensive strategy to transform the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) into a Global Economic Hub, with focused development across industries, IT, tourism, green energy, urban development and infrastructure.

Reviewing progress with senior officials, ministers and public representatives on Friday, the Chief Minister said Visakhapatnam must be developed into a slum-free, world-class city. He reiterated that the state's holistic development will be driven by three major economic hubs: Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati. Naidu reviewed 49 major projects under VER, spanning integrated development, road and rail connectivity, ports, logistics and industrial expansion.

Ambitious Economic Targets Set for VER

Setting ambitious economic targets, he said the region's GDP is expected to rise from USD 52 billion in 2024 to USD 125-135 billion by 2032, powered by seven growth drivers and ten enabling policy interventions. The VER Master Plan, if implemented effectively, could potentially elevate the region into a USD 750-800 billion economy by 2047, he added.

Strategic Initiatives and Industrial Boost

The Chief Minister instructed officials to fast-track priority actions over the next three months. He emphasised constructing an international-standard convention centre in Visakhapatnam and leveraging the region's industrial potential, ranging from Steel City and Pharma City to tourism corridors, to achieve rapid growth. Naidu announced that Medtech Zone-2 in Anakapalli would be launched soon, and that industries investing in the upcoming Toys Park would be offered incentives. He stressed the need to attract defence manufacturing units and integrate agency areas into the economic mainstream through expanded road networks. Each department, he said, must prepare tailored action plans to support VER's growth.

Focus on Agriculture and Rural Upliftment

Highlighting agricultural prospects in the region, Naidu urged promotion of oil palm and inter-crops such as cocoa, banana and black pepper. He said poultry development would further enhance rural incomes. Collective efforts by farmers could lead to approvals for private industrial parks, he added, noting that industrialisation in Uttarandhra would help eliminate distress migration.

VER's Geographic Scope and Growth Pillars

The Visakhapatnam Economic Region covers nine districts - Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari and Konaseema. The government has identified seven growth pillars for the region: Global Port-led development, Next-Gen IT, Agriculture, Tourism, Healthcare, Planned Urbanisation & Housing, and World-class Infrastructure.

Coastal Tourism Development Plan

A Master Plan has also been developed to transform a 40 sq. km coastal stretch from Kailasagiri to Bheemili into Andhra Pradesh's core tourism city.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, K. Atchannaidu, P. Narayana, T. G. Bharat, Kandula Durgesh, Kondapalli Srinivas, Dola Sreebala Veeranjaneya Swamy, and Kollu Ravindra, along with Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand and senior officials and district collectors, attended the review meeting. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)