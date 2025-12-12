Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend


2025-12-12 05:15:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. (NSD:VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on January 22, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 1, 2026.

Village Super Market operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway names in New Jersey, Maryland, New York and eastern Pennsylvania and three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name in New York City.

Contact: John Van Orden, CFO
(973) 467-2200
