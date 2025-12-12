Instacart Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Instacart (“Instacart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CART) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On December 10, 2025, Instacart stock fell after a report accused the company, also known as Maplebear, of charging different prices for the same items, including showing several different prices for users who added the same item from the same store at the same time. At close, the stock was down from its previous position. The report, led by Consumer Reports, progressive think tank Groundwork Collaborative, and progressive media outlet More Perfect Union, pointed to potential harm to customer trust.

