Parks! America, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
|For the 13 weeks ended September 28, 2025
|Georgia Park
|Missouri Park
|Texas Park
|Consolidated
|Total revenue
|$
|1,760,856
|$
|869,376
|$
|592,944
|$
|3,223,176
|Less significant expense categories (1):
|Cost of animal food, merchandise and food
|241,265
|78,260
|37,829
|357,354
|Other revenue driven costs (2)
|32,004
|17,322
|12,617
|61,943
|Personnel costs (3)
|377,013
|201,584
|159,476
|738,073
|Advertising and marketing
|84,168
|85,491
|94,958
|264,617
|Other segment expenses (4)
|241,901
|85,453
|98,973
|426,327
|Segment income
|$
|784,505
|$
|401,266
|$
|189,091
|$
|1,374,862
|For the 13 weeks ended September 29, 2024
|Georgia Park
|Missouri Park
|Texas Park
|Consolidated
|Total revenue
|$
|1,471,131
|$
|718,543
|$
|418,017
|$
|2,607,691
|Less significant expense categories (1):
|Cost of animal food, merchandise and food
|199,411
|77,717
|88,283
|365,411
|Other revenue driven costs (2)
|32,695
|13,209
|7,756
|53,660
|Personnel costs (3)
|354,334
|203,611
|164,119
|722,064
|Advertising and marketing
|42,564
|32,527
|63,014
|138,105
|Other segment expenses (4)
|271,265
|101,146
|124,061
|496,472
|Segment income (loss)
|$
|570,862
|$
|290,333
|$
|(29,216
|)
|$
|831,979
|For the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2025
|Georgia Park
|Missouri Park
|Texas Park
|Consolidated
|Total revenue
|$
|5,917,423
|$
|2,189,656
|$
|2,364,496
|$
|10,471,575
|Less significant expense categories (1):
|Cost of animal food, merchandise and food
|789,293
|232,363
|304,204
|1,325,860
|Other revenue driven costs (2)
|115,195
|43,081
|47,492
|205,768
|Personnel costs (3)
|1,377,831
|726,050
|688,096
|2,791,977
|Advertising and marketing
|301,687
|240,204
|333,429
|875,320
|Other segment expenses (4)
|1,077,753
|372,367
|453,578
|1,903,698
|Segment income
|$
|2,255,664
|$
|575,591
|$
|537,697
|$
|3,368,952
|For the 52 weeks ended September 29, 2024
|Georgia Park
|Missouri Park
|Texas Park
|Consolidated
|Total revenue
|$
|5,960,259
|$
|2,036,280
|$
|1,915,721
|$
|9,912,260
|Less significant expense categories (1):
|Cost of animal food, merchandise and food
|747,473
|276,729
|388,476
|1,412,678
|Other revenue driven costs (2)
|158,815
|46,632
|46,729
|252,176
|Personnel costs (3)
|1,328,979
|659,088
|653,428
|2,641,495
|Advertising and marketing
|340,586
|225,087
|310,304
|875,977
|Other segment expenses (4)
|1,089,527
|371,525
|443,863
|1,904,915
|Segment income
|$
|2,294,879
|$
|457,219
|$
|72,921
|$
|2,825,019
|(1)
|The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM.
|(2)
|Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume.
|(3)
|Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes.
|(4)
|Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance costs, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.
The table below presents a reconciliation of reportable consolidated segment income to Income (loss) before income taxes
|For the 13 weeks ended
|For the 52 weeks ended
|September 28, 2025
|September 29, 2024
|September 28, 2025
|September 29, 2024
|Consolidated segment income
|$
|1,374,862
|$
|831,979
|$
|3,368,952
|$
|2,825,019
|Less:
|Unallocated corporate expenses (1)
|213,686
|300,274
|1,063,397
|1,211,764
|Depreciation and amortization
|226,377
|199,319
|885,996
|871,967
|Contested proxy and related matters, net
|-
|2,988
|(670,814
|)
|2,040,810
|Tornado expenses and write-offs, net
|-
|-
|-
|(53,755
|)
|Legal settlement
|-
|-
|-
|75,000
|Other operating expenses, net
|15,598
|26,980
|29,296
|62,734
|Other (income), net
|(21,523
|)
|(31,623
|)
|(78,573
|)
|(132,948
|)
|Interest expense
|53,193
|81,729
|219,341
|229,244
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|887,531
|$
|252,312
|$
|1,920,309
|$
|(1,479,797
|)
|(1)
|Unallocated corporate expenses include corporate personnel costs, directors fees and compensation, directors and officers insurance, computer software and services, professional fees and public company related expenses.
Additional Segment Data
|For the 52 weeks ended
|September 28, 2025
|September 29, 2024
|Depreciation and amortization:
|Georgia Park
|$
|396,987
|$
|357,522
|Missouri Park
|218,429
|231,734
|Texas Park
|268,923
|281,055
|Corporate
|1,657
|1,656
|Total depreciation and amortization
|$
|885,996
|$
|871,967
|For the 52 weeks ended
|September 28, 2025
|September 29, 2024
|Capital expenditures:
|Georgia Park
|$
|1,038,800
|$
|593,515
|Missouri Park
|116,538
|100,428
|Texas Park
|121,484
|213,012
|Total capital expenditures
|$
|1,276,822
|$
|906,955
|As of
|September 28, 2025
|September 29, 2024
|Total assets:
|Georgia Park
|$
|8,043,972
|$
|7,520,918
|Missouri Park
|3,299,882
|3,399,324
|Texas Park
|8,135,982
|7,812,661
|Corporate
|19,606
|461,168
|Total assets
|$
|19,499,442
|$
|19,194,071
|Total cash & short-term investments:
|Georgia Park
|$
|1,920,827
|$
|1,800,623
|Missouri Park
|888,745
|870,918
|Texas Park
|1,053,298
|570,122
|Corporate
|14,524
|82,705
|Total cash & short-term investments
|$
|3,877,394
|$
|3,324,368
|Total assets less cash & short-term investments:
|Georgia Park
|$
|6,123,145
|$
|5,720,295
|Missouri Park
|2,411,137
|2,528,406
|Texas Park
|7,082,684
|7,242,539
|Corporate
|5,082
|378,463
|Total assets less cash & short-term investments
|$
|15,622,048
|$
|15,869,703
Conference Call and Webcast Details
The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results of the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended September 28, 2025 on December 15, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Info section of the Company's website, .
Investors should email their questions to: .... Please send your email questions in as early as possible, and no later than 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, December 15th. We will take these email questions first and then live participants will be able to ask follow-up questions in the remaining time. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website.
About Parks! America, Inc.
Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.
Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2025, is available in the Investor Info section of the Company's website, .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company's future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading“Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
