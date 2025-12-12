Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Parks! America, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results


2025-12-12 04:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to host conference call on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), today announced its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended September 28, 2025. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-K, which has been posted on the Investor Info section of the Company's website, , for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Segment Financial Results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended September 28, 2025

The Company manages its operations on an individual park location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company's reportable segments is summarized in the tables below.

For the 13 weeks ended September 28, 2025
Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated
Total revenue $ 1,760,856 $ 869,376 $ 592,944 $ 3,223,176
Less significant expense categories (1):
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 241,265 78,260 37,829 357,354
Other revenue driven costs (2) 32,004 17,322 12,617 61,943
Personnel costs (3) 377,013 201,584 159,476 738,073
Advertising and marketing 84,168 85,491 94,958 264,617
Other segment expenses (4) 241,901 85,453 98,973 426,327
Segment income $ 784,505 $ 401,266 $ 189,091 $ 1,374,862


For the 13 weeks ended September 29, 2024
Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated
Total revenue $ 1,471,131 $ 718,543 $ 418,017 $ 2,607,691
Less significant expense categories (1):
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 199,411 77,717 88,283 365,411
Other revenue driven costs (2) 32,695 13,209 7,756 53,660
Personnel costs (3) 354,334 203,611 164,119 722,064
Advertising and marketing 42,564 32,527 63,014 138,105
Other segment expenses (4) 271,265 101,146 124,061 496,472
Segment income (loss) $ 570,862 $ 290,333 $ (29,216 ) $ 831,979


For the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2025
Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated
Total revenue $ 5,917,423 $ 2,189,656 $ 2,364,496 $ 10,471,575
Less significant expense categories (1):
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 789,293 232,363 304,204 1,325,860
Other revenue driven costs (2) 115,195 43,081 47,492 205,768
Personnel costs (3) 1,377,831 726,050 688,096 2,791,977
Advertising and marketing 301,687 240,204 333,429 875,320
Other segment expenses (4) 1,077,753 372,367 453,578 1,903,698
Segment income $ 2,255,664 $ 575,591 $ 537,697 $ 3,368,952


For the 52 weeks ended September 29, 2024
Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated
Total revenue $ 5,960,259 $ 2,036,280 $ 1,915,721 $ 9,912,260
Less significant expense categories (1):
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 747,473 276,729 388,476 1,412,678
Other revenue driven costs (2) 158,815 46,632 46,729 252,176
Personnel costs (3) 1,328,979 659,088 653,428 2,641,495
Advertising and marketing 340,586 225,087 310,304 875,977
Other segment expenses (4) 1,089,527 371,525 443,863 1,904,915
Segment income $ 2,294,879 $ 457,219 $ 72,921 $ 2,825,019


(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM.
(2) Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume.
(3) Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes.
(4) Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance costs, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.

The table below presents a reconciliation of reportable consolidated segment income to Income (loss) before income taxes

For the 13 weeks ended For the 52 weeks ended
September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
Consolidated segment income $ 1,374,862 $ 831,979 $ 3,368,952 $ 2,825,019
Less:
Unallocated corporate expenses (1) 213,686 300,274 1,063,397 1,211,764
Depreciation and amortization 226,377 199,319 885,996 871,967
Contested proxy and related matters, net - 2,988 (670,814 ) 2,040,810
Tornado expenses and write-offs, net - - - (53,755 )
Legal settlement - - - 75,000
Other operating expenses, net 15,598 26,980 29,296 62,734
Other (income), net (21,523 ) (31,623 ) (78,573 ) (132,948 )
Interest expense 53,193 81,729 219,341 229,244
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 887,531 $ 252,312 $ 1,920,309 $ (1,479,797 )


(1) Unallocated corporate expenses include corporate personnel costs, directors fees and compensation, directors and officers insurance, computer software and services, professional fees and public company related expenses.

Additional Segment Data

For the 52 weeks ended
September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
Depreciation and amortization:
Georgia Park $ 396,987 $ 357,522
Missouri Park 218,429 231,734
Texas Park 268,923 281,055
Corporate 1,657 1,656
Total depreciation and amortization $ 885,996 $ 871,967
For the 52 weeks ended
September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
Capital expenditures:
Georgia Park $ 1,038,800 $ 593,515
Missouri Park 116,538 100,428
Texas Park 121,484 213,012
Total capital expenditures $ 1,276,822 $ 906,955
As of
September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024
Total assets:
Georgia Park $ 8,043,972 $ 7,520,918
Missouri Park 3,299,882 3,399,324
Texas Park 8,135,982 7,812,661
Corporate 19,606 461,168
Total assets $ 19,499,442 $ 19,194,071
Total cash & short-term investments:
Georgia Park $ 1,920,827 $ 1,800,623
Missouri Park 888,745 870,918
Texas Park 1,053,298 570,122
Corporate 14,524 82,705
Total cash & short-term investments $ 3,877,394 $ 3,324,368
Total assets less cash & short-term investments:
Georgia Park $ 6,123,145 $ 5,720,295
Missouri Park 2,411,137 2,528,406
Texas Park 7,082,684 7,242,539
Corporate 5,082 378,463
Total assets less cash & short-term investments $ 15,622,048 $ 15,869,703


Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results of the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended September 28, 2025 on December 15, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Info section of the Company's website, .

Investors should email their questions to: .... Please send your email questions in as early as possible, and no later than 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, December 15th. We will take these email questions first and then live participants will be able to ask follow-up questions in the remaining time. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2025, is available in the Investor Info section of the Company's website, .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company's future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading“Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

John Grau
InvestorCom
(203) 972-9300
...


