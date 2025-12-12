King Charles Hopes For Possible Reunion With Prince Harry This Christmas, Says Royal Expert

MENAFN - Live Mint) As King Charles III continues cancer treatment and prepares for Christmas at Sandringham, royal experts say the monarch is still emotionally open to reconnecting with his estranged son, Prince Harry - even as tensions with Prince William remain unresolved.

Royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital that Charles has long kept space in his heart for Harry.

“I doubt an invitation for Prince Harry would be off the table entirely should the king really want to be with his birth family,” Matta said.

“Charles has always felt he's left the door open emotionally.”

“The idea that he wants this Christmas to be 'extra special' makes sense - not because it's necessarily his last, but because he's acutely aware of time and legacy,” she said.

A difficult year for the Monarch

Matta said Charles' prolonged cancer treatment and family turbulence - from internal rifts to Prince Andrew's loss of titles - have weighed heavily.

“No one really knows the full extent of Charles' health struggles... understandably, he'd want to make this Christmas feel meaningful.”

Family rallying around the King

Experts noted that senior royals, especially Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales, are providing support.

“There's been a clear effort by the royal family to rally around him,” Matta said.

Princess Kate's recovery, after revealing remission in early 2024, has also lifted his spirits.

“Seeing her regain her strength... would give anyone in his position a sense of hope.”

Harry's strained relationship with family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained estranged since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and moving to California. Their interviews, Netflix series, and Harry's memoir Spare deepened tensions.

Earlier this year, Harry told the BBC he wanted to rebuild ties.

“I would love reconciliation with my family... I don't know how much longer my father has.”

In September, father and son briefly reunited for private tea at Clarence House - their first meeting in 18 months.

Another expert doubts Sussexes will attend

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that a Christmas reunion is improbable.

“The Sussexes would be far too distracting,” he said, adding that their presence would overshadow festivities meant to reinforce the monarchy's steadiness during the king's treatment.

Broadcaster Hilary Fordwich said senior royals remain cautious.

“Sadly, Harry can't be trusted, so all would be leery of any leaks of private family details,” she said.

“King Charles... is likely to weigh the fallout from another public betrayal as too high-risk.”

Succession and stability

Experts agree that William's growing leadership is reassuring for the monarch.

“Increasingly, Prince William has stepped up,” Fordwich said.

“With the monarchy safe in William's hands, the king can rest assured there will be a smooth succession in due course.”

| Prince Harry-Meghan Markle react to Australia's under-16 social media ban