Asia Cup: Vaibhav Stars as India Thrash UAE by 234 Runs

Dubai- Vaibhav Suryavanshi was at his imperious best while smashing a 171 off 95 balls, powering India to a mammoth 234-run win over hosts UAE in the inaugural match of the U19 Asia Cup here on Friday.

The 14-year-old from Samastipur, Bihar, unleashed a stunning display of batting, hitting 14 sixes - the most by any batter in a single innings in the U19 level - en-route to his breathtaking innings.

Half-centuries from Vihaan Malhotra (69) and Aaron George (69) further bolstered India's charge as they piled up 433 for 6 in 50 overs. The 400-plus total is India's highest-ever in U19 ODIs and is the highest in the U-19 Asia Cup's history.

In reply, UAE were never in the contest despite fighting fifties from Prithvi Madhu (50) and Uddish Suri (78 not out), as they could only manage 199/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Suryavanshi's blistering knock, studded with nine boundaries, is now the second-highest score by an Indian in youth ODIs, behind Ambati Rayudu's unbeaten 177 against England in 2002 and the ninth-highest score by a batter in a men's U19 ODI.

Sent into bat, the young opener looked a class apart as he pummelled the UAE bowlers into submission, racing to his fifty off just 30 balls and bringing up his hundred in only 56 deliveries.

He then shared a 212-run stand with George to completely flatten the hosts' attack. His fiery innings finally came to an end in the 33rd over when he was bowled by spinner Suri.