Americas Gold And Silver Completes Strategic Acquisition Of The Crescent Silver Mine In Idaho

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) ("Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of Crescent Silver, LLC ("Crescent") which owns the Crescent Mine in Idaho, USA (the "Acquisition") as previously announced (see Americas news release dated November 13, 2025). The consideration under the Acquisition is made up of US$20 million in cash (the "Cash Consideration") and approximately 11.1 million common shares of Americas (the "Equity Consideration"). Paul Andre Huet, Chairman and CEO, commented: "The Crescent Mine is a synergistic addition to our Idaho operations located just 9 miles from the Galena Complex. Crescent is a fully permitted past producing mine which we intend to restart to provide a supplementary high-grade source of feed for our Galena Complex mills. Crescent mineralized material is very similar to the tetrahedrite material at Galena which contains high grade Silver and significant by-product potential from antimony and copper, which meshes perfectly with our strategy to maximize the value of our production across metals. "We are also encouraged by the completion of the US$132 million over-subscribed bought deal financing we closed last week and welcome several new large shareholders to our register. We are fully-funded for the anticipated capital investments required to rapidly advance Cresent into production. We will also be continuing with our aggressive exploration drilling program across both assets in conjunction with our production ramp-up at the Galena Complex. "We have worked hard to set the table for a very productive year in 2026 and beyond, and look forward to getting to work realizing the synergy potential between the Galena Complex and the Crescent Mine to maximize the value of the combined operation. "We are excited about what is shaping up to be a productive year ahead across all of our operations, including at our Cosalá operations in Mexico where we continue our ramp up to high grade silver-copper production." About the Crescent Mine Crescent Mine is a past-producing underground mine which has produced over 25 million ounces of silver at an average grade of 26 opt (891 g/t) between 1917 and 1981. The mine is located approximately 4 miles southeast of Kellogg, Idaho, and consists of 10 acres of surface rights and 15 acres of patented claims and mineral rights over 64 patented claims. The mineralized material at Crescent is tetrahedrite, which is identical to the Galena Ag-Cu-Sb material and ideally suited for Galena and Coeur Mills. The property hosts 3.8 million ounces of historical Measured and Indicated resource, as well as an historical Inferred Resource of 19.1 million ounces. The Company intends to mine Crescent using a combination of cut and fill and long hole stoping mining, similar to the successful optimization of neighbouring Galena currently underway.1





Figure 1: Location of the Crescent Mine in relation to the Galena Complex and other selected properties in Idaho's Silver Valley To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Table 1: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate (effective August 2015)



Tons

(kst) Grade Contained Silver

(opt) Copper

(%) Silver

(Moz) Copper

(Mlbs) Measured & Indicated 201 19.1 0.41% 3.8 1.6 Inferred 985 19.4 0.43% 19.1 8.6

The information is extracted from the report entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report | Preliminary Economic Assessment | Crescent Silver Project | Shoshone County, Idaho USA' dated August 21, 2015 (the "2015 Technical Report"). Americas confirms that the form and context in which the Qualified Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original report. The effective date of the historical estimate is August, 2015. The Company believes that the historical estimate is reliable and relevant to continuing exploration and development on the Crescent Mine. No more recent estimates of the mineral resource or other data are available to the Company. A qualified person has not done sufficient work on behalf of Americas to classify the historical estimate noted here and in Table 1 as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and Americas is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. There is no certainty they will prove to be accurate or that a range of outcomes will be achieved.

The historical mineral resources were reported above a silver cut-off of 10 opt Ag. The following assumptions were used to define the portion of the mineral resource that meets the test of reasonable prospect for economic extraction and can be declared a mineral resource: Silver price of US$20.00 per troy ounce, underground mining costs of US$145 per ton, metallurgical recovery of 92% average, mining rate of 250 tons per day and minimum mining width of 4 feet. Additional key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historical estimate are disclosed in the 2015 Technical Report.

Key Highlights From the 2015 Tetra Tech Inc. PEA

In August 2015, Crescent issued an updated NI 43-101 PEA for the Crescent Mine, prepared by Tetra Tech Inc. The Crescent Mine, like other narrow-vein, high-grade underground silver operations in the Coeur d'Alene district, was designed to leverage an overhand cut-and-fill underground mining method with processing at the nearby New Jersey Mill. The 2015 PEA envisaged a 250 ton per day operation with total production of approximately 15 Moz Ag and 5.8 Mlbs Cu (average annual production of 1.4 Moz Ag and 0.5 Mlbs Cu) over an 11-year life of mine.

Advisors

Cormark Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor to Americas, and Bennett Jones LLP acted as legal counsel to Americas in connection with the Acquisition.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as advisors to Crescent in connection with the transaction.

About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Americas Gold & Silver is a rapidly growing North American mining company producing silver, copper, and antimony from high-grade operations in the United States and Mexico. In December 2024, Americas took full ownership of the Galena Complex (Idaho) in a transaction with Eric Sprott and Paul Huet-led management team, solidifying Galena as a cornerstone U.S. silver asset and the nation's leading active antimony-producing mine. Americas also owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico. Eric Sprott the largest shareholder (~20%) and Americas is fully funded to grow aggressively grow production at Galena. The Company has a new non-restrictive 5-year multi-metal offtake agreement with Ocean Partners for treatment of any amount of Galena's concentrates at Teck Resources' BC smelter. Americas aims to be a leading North American silver producer and a key source of U.S.-produced antimony.