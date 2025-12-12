Americas Gold And Silver Completes Strategic Acquisition Of The Crescent Silver Mine In Idaho
|
| Tons
(kst)
|Grade
|Contained
| Silver
(opt)
| Copper
(%)
| Silver
(Moz)
| Copper
(Mlbs)
|Measured & Indicated
|201
|19.1
|0.41%
|3.8
|1.6
|Inferred
|985
|19.4
|0.43%
|19.1
|8.6
The information is extracted from the report entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report | Preliminary Economic Assessment | Crescent Silver Project | Shoshone County, Idaho USA' dated August 21, 2015 (the "2015 Technical Report"). Americas confirms that the form and context in which the Qualified Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original report. The effective date of the historical estimate is August, 2015. The Company believes that the historical estimate is reliable and relevant to continuing exploration and development on the Crescent Mine. No more recent estimates of the mineral resource or other data are available to the Company. A qualified person has not done sufficient work on behalf of Americas to classify the historical estimate noted here and in Table 1 as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and Americas is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. There is no certainty they will prove to be accurate or that a range of outcomes will be achieved.
The historical mineral resources were reported above a silver cut-off of 10 opt Ag. The following assumptions were used to define the portion of the mineral resource that meets the test of reasonable prospect for economic extraction and can be declared a mineral resource: Silver price of US$20.00 per troy ounce, underground mining costs of US$145 per ton, metallurgical recovery of 92% average, mining rate of 250 tons per day and minimum mining width of 4 feet. Additional key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historical estimate are disclosed in the 2015 Technical Report.
Key Highlights From the 2015 Tetra Tech Inc. PEA
In August 2015, Crescent issued an updated NI 43-101 PEA for the Crescent Mine, prepared by Tetra Tech Inc. The Crescent Mine, like other narrow-vein, high-grade underground silver operations in the Coeur d'Alene district, was designed to leverage an overhand cut-and-fill underground mining method with processing at the nearby New Jersey Mill. The 2015 PEA envisaged a 250 ton per day operation with total production of approximately 15 Moz Ag and 5.8 Mlbs Cu (average annual production of 1.4 Moz Ag and 0.5 Mlbs Cu) over an 11-year life of mine.
Advisors
Cormark Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor to Americas, and Bennett Jones LLP acted as legal counsel to Americas in connection with the Acquisition.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as advisors to Crescent in connection with the transaction.
About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation
Americas Gold & Silver is a rapidly growing North American mining company producing silver, copper, and antimony from high-grade operations in the United States and Mexico. In December 2024, Americas took full ownership of the Galena Complex (Idaho) in a transaction with Eric Sprott and Paul Huet-led management team, solidifying Galena as a cornerstone U.S. silver asset and the nation's leading active antimony-producing mine. Americas also owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico. Eric Sprott the largest shareholder (~20%) and Americas is fully funded to grow aggressively grow production at Galena. The Company has a new non-restrictive 5-year multi-metal offtake agreement with Ocean Partners for treatment of any amount of Galena's concentrates at Teck Resources' BC smelter. Americas aims to be a leading North American silver producer and a key source of U.S.-produced antimony.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment