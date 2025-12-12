Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bird River Announces Name Change


2025-12-12 03:13:56
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE: BDR) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce, following the approval received from shareholders of the Company at its annual general and special meeting (" AGSM ") held on November 13, 2025 and subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE "), the Company will complete a name change from "Bird River Resources Inc." to "Exter Gold Corp." to take effect at the open of market on or about December 17, 2025. The common shares of the Company will continue trading on the CSE under the new ticker symbol "XGOL". The Company's new CUSIP number will be 30228H105 and the new ISIN number will be CA30228H1055. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

About Bird River

Bird River is a Winnipeg, Manitoba based resource company focussed on advancing quality mineral exploration and development properties. The Company currently holds a net royalty smelter interest in a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border. Additional information regarding the Company is available at .

