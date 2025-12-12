Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong And News Media Group, Inc. Wrap Up The 2025 Holidays With A Ho-Ho-Holiday Gift Guide Nationwide Satellite Media Tour
The SMT provided much-needed "Ho-Ho-Ho" inspiration for finding the perfect last presents, including collectibles from a popular book series, an app for talking and texting over Wi-Fi, a fun action figure playset, imaginative arts and crafts supplies, and top-selling video games.A recap and roundup of the gift ideas along with details can be found on IntheNews
Brands that were featured in the SMT included:
Epic Cat Ninja Figurines. Epic, the world's leading digital reading platform for kids, has launched its first-ever Cat Ninja toy line, bringing the beloved hero from the page to playtime.
TextNow. Get free and flexible phone service all in one app with TextNow - the only free phone service provider with unlimited talk & text, free data for select apps, and nationwide 5G coverage.
WWE® Money in the Bank® Cash-In Ring Playset. WWE fans can bring the excitement home with the WWE® Money in the Bank® Cash-In Ring Playset from Mattel, featuring lights, sounds, motion, and two thrilling modes that let the ring decide the fate of their favorite Superstars!
Crayola Marker Airbrush Kit. The ultimate holiday gift for kids who want to step into the world of spray art magic and get creative in a brand-new way!
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. The latest addition to the longstanding Sonic Racing franchise, allowing players to race across land, sea, air, and space while warping across new dimensions. And Two Point Museum. Aspiring curators are responsible for building incredible museums where they will design and refine the layout, keep staff happy, guests entertained, donations plentiful... and children off the exhibits.
All the details and links for the products can be found on IntheNews
