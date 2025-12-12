Kapil Yadav

Kapil is based in the Department of Geography at Royal Holloway, University of London. His research focuses on the interconnections between fire, livelihoods, and biodiversity in India and South Africa. Previously, Kapil completed his PhD research at the Leverhulme Centre for Wildfires, Environment, and Society at King's College London. His thesis examined contested fire management and explored the trade-offs between traditional and government approaches to fire management.

