Jagannadha Pawan Tamvada

2025-12-12 03:13:25
  • Professor of Entrepreneurship, Kingston University
Professor Jagannadha Pawan is an award-winning business economist specialising in interdisciplinary entrepreneurship and strategy research at Kingston Business School, London, where he leads the Responsible Innovation Sustainability Entrepreneurship research hub. He is a co-founder of iPowerz, the digital ecosystem for micro and small business growth, and a Steward at the Council for Inclusive Capitalism. His work breaks new ground in understanding the role of business in society.

Previously, he worked at the Southampton Business School where he served as the Deputy Director for Impact and Collaboration at the ESRC South Coast Doctoral Training Partnership. He has a PhD from the University of Goettingen, Germany, funded by a Max Planck Society scholarship, for which he was awarded the best dissertation award of the Danish Research Unit for Industrial Dynamics (DRUID) and the Otto Hahn Medal.

He has published in leading journals, including the Journal of Business Venturing, Regional Studies, Small Business Economics, Technological Forecasting and Social Change, The Journal of Technology Transfer, IEEE Transactions on Engineering Management, Technology in Society, Business & Society, Journal of Business Venturing Insights, International Review of Entrepreneurship, World Development Perspectives, Journal of Management Spirituality and Religion, MethodX, and The Conversation. His books include "Microentrepreneurship in a Developing Country: Evidence for Public Policy" (Palgrave) and "Sustaining Entrepreneurship and economic growth: Lessons in Policy and industry innovations from Germany and India" (Springer).

Experience
  • 2024–present Professor, Kingston Business School, Kingston University
Education
  • 2007 University of Goettingen, Economics

