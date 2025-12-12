Lecturer in International Development, King's College London

Ambarish Karamchedu is a Lecturer in International Development at King's College London. He attained a PhD in Development Policy and Management and MSc in International Development: Environment, Climate Change and Development at the University of Manchester. He also holds a BSc in Geography from the University of Glasgow.

Amby's research focuses on three key areas: 1) Climate and agrarian change in the neoliberal era - I research the expansion of capitalism and climate variability in smallholder agriculture in India since economic reforms in the 1990s. In particular I look at agricultural technologies such as GM crops and their role in climate adaptation/maladaptation. 2) Hydropolitics of groundwater - within this theme I explore the decentralised, private expansion of groundwater irrigation in rural India and their ramifications.

I try to understand the interactions between state political economy and farmer aspirations using Boelen's frame of hydrosocial territories in reshaping semi-arid rainfed landscapes. 3) Deagrarianisation - I am interested in understanding why global South countries are not transitioning from agrarian to industrial economies, and what this precarity means for day to day rural livelihoods. Countries such as India simultaneously continue to feature a large farming workforce and a predominantly informal urban workforce. The problem of jobless growth, that is economic growth without adequate skilled job creation, means India is afflicted by high under and unemployment despite high educational attainment and economic growth.

–present Lecturer in International Development, King's College London

2021 University of Manchester, PhD in Development Policy and Management

ExperienceEducation