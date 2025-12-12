Research Fellow, Infectious Diseases Modelling, University of Oxford

I am a research fellow at the Pandemic Sciences Institute, University of Oxford, funded through a Wellcome Trust Early Career Award. My expertise is in infectious disease modelling, with a specific interest in using novel data types to understand and track the dynamics of infectious diseases, particularly influenza and SARS-CoV-2. I completed my PhD at Imperial College in 2019 and spent three years as a postdoc at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. Before that, my undergraduate degree was in Natural Sciences (Zoology) at the University of Cambridge, followed by an MSc in Computing Science at Imperial College.

Experience