Ukrainian Marines Capture Several Groups Of Russian Troops Near Approaches To Myrnohrad

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the brigade announced this on Facebook and released accompanying video footage.

“Units of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade captured several groups of Russian servicemembers, mostly from the 5th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, during yet another enemy attempt to break through on the approaches to Myrnohrad,” the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, the Russian troops' mission was to try to gain a foothold in one of the sectors and then advance further in small groups.

During the failed attempt to reach the Ukrainian Defense Forces' positions, the groups were encircled and detained.

The video shows the moment of capture as well as brief testimonies from the Russian soldiers describing the circumstances in which they found themselves.

As reported earlier, in Dnipropetrovsk region, two servicemen of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured six Russian invaders.

Illustrative photo: Kostiantyn Liberov