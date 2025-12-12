Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Population's Deposits In Azerbaijani Banks Show Notable Growth In Nov. 2025

2025-12-12 03:11:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12.​ The total value of deposits held by the population in Azerbaijani banks has reached the equivalent of 15.9 billion manat ($9.35 billion) in national currency as of November 1, 2025, marking an 11.5% rise compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) demonstrates that, out of the aggregate deposits, 68.8% were denominated in the domestic currency, whereas 31.2% were allocated in foreign currencies. National currency deposits experienced a robust uptick of 15.4%, while foreign currency deposits exhibited a more modest growth trajectory of 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The Central Bank was founded in the Republic of Azerbaijan by a decree from the President on the 'Establishment of the National Bank in the Republic of Azerbaijan,' dated 11 February 1992. A legal framework enables the Central Bank to more effectively fulfill its objectives and functions across all operational domains, delineating its primary responsibilities: formulating and executing monetary and exchange rate policy, overseeing currency circulation, regulating and advancing centralized interbank and other licensed payment systems, and managing gold and foreign exchange reserves.

