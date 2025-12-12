Population's Deposits In Azerbaijani Banks Show Notable Growth In Nov. 2025
Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) demonstrates that, out of the aggregate deposits, 68.8% were denominated in the domestic currency, whereas 31.2% were allocated in foreign currencies. National currency deposits experienced a robust uptick of 15.4%, while foreign currency deposits exhibited a more modest growth trajectory of 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
The Central Bank was founded in the Republic of Azerbaijan by a decree from the President on the 'Establishment of the National Bank in the Republic of Azerbaijan,' dated 11 February 1992. A legal framework enables the Central Bank to more effectively fulfill its objectives and functions across all operational domains, delineating its primary responsibilities: formulating and executing monetary and exchange rate policy, overseeing currency circulation, regulating and advancing centralized interbank and other licensed payment systems, and managing gold and foreign exchange reserves.
