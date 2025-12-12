Traumatic Brain Injury Market Dynamics Indicate Upward Trajectory Through 2034, Reports Delveinsight Sanbio, Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals, Oragenics, Hope Biosciences, SHINKEI Therapeutics, Verino

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Traumatic Brain Injury Companies in the market include - SanBio, Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals, Oragenics, Hope Biosciences, SHINKEI Therapeutics, VeriNOS Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Cellvation, Inc., Abalonex, LLC, The SanBio Group, Hope Biosciences, CereMark Pharma, LLC, Hamad Medical Corporation, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, and others.

DelveInsight's “Traumatic Brain Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Traumatic Brain Injury, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Traumatic Brain Injury market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Traumatic Brain Injury, offering comprehensive insights into the Traumatic Brain Injury revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Traumatic Brain Injury statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Traumatic Brain Injury therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Traumatic Brain Injury clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Traumatic Brain Injury treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Traumatic Brain Injury space.

Some of the key facts of the Traumatic Brain Injury Market Report:



The Traumatic Brain Injury market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In December 2025, BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the“Company”) (CSE: BETR; OTCQB: BETRF; FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotechnology firm, is advancing the development of BETR-001, its proprietary non-hallucinogenic derivative of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). The Company announced that the final IND-enabling studies for BETR-001 are underway, with plans to submit the IND and initiate human clinical trials in the second half of 2026. The initial development focus includes treating Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), cluster headaches, and migraine. BETR-001 may also hold promise for a wider spectrum of psychiatric conditions, which the company intends to investigate as development progresses.

In October 2025, SanBio announced a partial amendment to the marketing authorization for AKUUGO and submitted a revision of its approval conditions to the MHLW. The proposal, filed in June 2025, was accepted, and formal approval of the partial change by the MHLW is anticipated. Following the NHI price listing, the company plans to launch AKUUGO suspension for intracranial implantation.

In July 2025, Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals announced plans to secure additional funding to initiate their Phase IIb clinical trial. Facing limited interest from traditional investors, the company has partnered with StartEngine, a leading crowdfunding platform. Results from the pilot Phase IIa trial of OXE103 demonstrated promising potential as a treatment for concussion, and the company remains optimistic about advancing to the next Phase IIb study.

In 2024, the total TBI market across the 7MM was approximately USD 1,300 million and is projected to grow by 2034.

In 2024, the United States dominated the 7MM market, accounting for 85% of the total, followed by Japan, which is expected to experience growth over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

In 2024, within the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for approximately 29% of the total market, followed by France with 22% in the 7MM.

In 2024, the United States recorded the highest number of incident traumatic brain injury (TBI) cases in the 7MM, totaling approximately 3,042,000 cases.

Within the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of cases, followed by France, while Spain recorded the lowest number of cases.

In 2024, around 125,000 adults and 49,000 children in the United Kingdom were affected by traumatic brain injury (TBI).

In 2024, Japan reported approximately 280,000 mild TBI cases, around 43,500 moderate TBI cases, and roughly 5,900 severe TBI cases.

In 2024, males were the most affected group by TBI across the 7MM, with higher incidence and impact compared to females.

Key Traumatic Brain Injury Therapies: AKUUGO (Vandefitemcel), OXE103, ONP-002, HB-adMSCs, MR-301, Ronopterin (VAS203), CEVA101, ABX-101, SB623 (vandefitemcel), Autologous HB-adMSCs, [F-18]Flornaptitril, ABX-101, Propranolol, MYOBLOC, NT 201, and others

The Traumatic Brain Injury market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Traumatic Brain Injury pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Traumatic Brain Injury market dynamics.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total number of incident cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in the 7MM was approximately 4,254 thousand in 2023 and is expected to increase at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Among the EU4 and UK countries, Germany reported the highest number of incident cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in 2023, with 238 thousand cases, while Spain had the lowest at 134 thousand cases. The number of cases is anticipated to increase in the EU4 and the UK.

The estimates indicate that the incident population of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in Japan is projected to be 325 thousand cases in 2023, but this number is expected to decline by 2034. In 2023, 66% of males and 34% of females in the 7MM experienced Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Traumatic Brain Injury Overview

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is a serious injury to the brain caused by an external force, such as a blow or jolt to the head, a fall, or an accident. TBIs can range from mild concussions to severe brain damage, leading to various physical, cognitive, and emotional symptoms. Common symptoms include headaches, confusion, dizziness, memory problems, and difficulty concentrating. Treatment may involve medication, rehabilitation, and supportive care, depending on the severity of the injury. Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial for improving outcomes and minimizing long-term effects.

Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Traumatic Brain Injury market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Traumatic Brain Injury

Prevalent Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Traumatic Brain Injury Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Traumatic Brain Injury

Traumatic Brain Injury Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Traumatic Brain Injury market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Traumatic Brain Injury market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Traumatic Brain Injury Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Traumatic Brain Injury Therapies and Key Companies



AKUUGO (Vandefitemcel): SanBio

OXE103: Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals

ONP-002: Oragenics

HB-adMSCs: Hope Biosciences

MR-301: SHINKEI Therapeutics

Ronopterin (VAS203): VeriNOS Pharmaceuticals GmbH

CEVA101: Cellvation, Inc.

ABX-101: Abalonex, LLC

SB623 (vandefitemcel): The SanBio Group

Autologous HB-adMSCs: Hope Biosciences

[F-18]Flornaptitril: CereMark Pharma, LLC

ABX-101: Abalonex, LLC

Propranolol: Hamad Medical Corporation

MYOBLOC: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NT 201: Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Traumatic Brain Injury Market Strengths



Traumatic Brain Injury is a significant global health issue, with a growing number of cases due to a rising number of head injuries and increasing awareness. Advances in medical technology have led to better diagnosis, treatment, and management options for Traumatic Brain Injury, including neuroimaging techniques and neuroprotective drugs.

Traumatic Brain Injury Market Opportunities



The therapeutic market of Traumatic Brain Injury is very scarce, creating an opportunity for key market players to enter the Traumatic Brain Injury market. The trend toward precision medicine opens avenues for developing targeted treatments, allowing for more effective and personalized interventions in Traumatic Brain Injury management.

Scope of the Traumatic Brain Injury Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Traumatic Brain Injury Companies: SanBio, Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals, Oragenics, Hope Biosciences, SHINKEI Therapeutics, VeriNOS Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Cellvation, Inc., Abalonex, LLC, The SanBio Group, Hope Biosciences, CereMark Pharma, LLC, Hamad Medical Corporation, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, and others

Traumatic Brain Injury Therapeutic Assessment: Traumatic Brain Injury current marketed and Traumatic Brain Injury emerging therapies

Traumatic Brain Injury Market Dynamics: Traumatic Brain Injury market drivers and Traumatic Brain Injury market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Traumatic Brain Injury Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Traumatic Brain Injury Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Traumatic Brain Injury

3. SWOT analysis of Traumatic Brain Injury

4. Traumatic Brain Injury Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Overview at a Glance

6. Traumatic Brain Injury Disease Background and Overview

7. Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Traumatic Brain Injury

9. Traumatic Brain Injury Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Traumatic Brain Injury Unmet Needs

11. Traumatic Brain Injury Emerging Therapies

12. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Traumatic Brain Injury Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Drivers

16. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Barriers

17. Traumatic Brain Injury Appendix

18. Traumatic Brain Injury Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

