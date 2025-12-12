Tokyo Portfolio Named Best Foreigner-Friendly Real Estate Agency In Tokyo By Japan Insider

TOKYO, Japan - December 12, 2025 - Tokyo Portfolio has been recognized as the top foreigner-friendly real estate agency in Tokyo by Japan Insider, a leading publication covering life and business in Japan for the international community.

The Japan Insider ranking evaluated real estate agencies based on their experience serving foreign clients, bilingual capabilities, range of services, and client reviews. Tokyo Portfolio earned the top position for its combination of full-service brokerage, English-language support, and track record helping expats navigate the Tokyo housing market.

"We built Tokyo Portfolio because we experienced firsthand how difficult it can be for foreigners to find housing in Japan," said Alex Shapiro, co-founder of Tokyo Portfolio and Blackship Realty. "Being recognized by Japan Insider validates the work our team puts in every day to make the process easier for our clients."

Tokyo Portfolio operates alongside Blackship Realty, the brokerage arm of the business, which was founded in 2021 by Shapiro and Yasuharu Matsuno. The company assists foreign clients with both rentals and property purchases across Tokyo, covering everything from standard apartments and houses to high-end properties in central wards like Minato, Shibuya, and Meguro.

The company has built a significant media presence through its YouTube channel, which has over 130,000 subscribers and features video tours of properties across Tokyo. Shapiro has been featured in The Japan Times, Business Insider, and on Abroad in Japan, one of the most popular YouTube channels about life in Japan. Tokyo Portfolio has also appeared on HGTV's House Hunters International.

The Japan Insider article noted that Tokyo Portfolio's team members are expats themselves, giving them personal insight into the challenges foreign clients face when searching for housing in Tokyo. The company maintains a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Google reviews.

For more information about Tokyo Portfolio, visit tokyoportfolio.

About Tokyo Portfolio

Tokyo Portfolio is a real estate platform that helps foreigners find apartments in Tokyo to rent or buy. The brokerage operates under Blackship Realty and serves clients across all budget levels and visa types. The company's bilingual team guides clients through the search, application, and contract process from start to finish.