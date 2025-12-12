403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt: Remains Of King Nyuserre's Valley Temple Uncovered
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIOR, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Archelogy announced on Friday the discovery of the remains of the Valley Temple belonging to the solar complex of King Nyuserre, one of the Fifth Dynasty's most prominent rulers, during the ongoing excavation in the Abusir archaeological area in Giza Governorate, west of Egypt.
In a statement, the ministry added that the step comes as part of the Italian mission excavation in Abu Ghurab in Abusir.
The mission, led by Massimiliano Nuzzolo and Rossana Perilli of the Universities of Turin and Naples, revealed more than half of the long-lost structure that appeared as a huge building whose area is over 1,000 square meters, Mohammad Ismail, secretary general of Egypt's supreme council of archeology.
German Egyptologist Ludwig Borchardt identified the location of the temple in 1901, but the high groundwater level at the time prevented any excavations, he added. (end)
asm
In a statement, the ministry added that the step comes as part of the Italian mission excavation in Abu Ghurab in Abusir.
The mission, led by Massimiliano Nuzzolo and Rossana Perilli of the Universities of Turin and Naples, revealed more than half of the long-lost structure that appeared as a huge building whose area is over 1,000 square meters, Mohammad Ismail, secretary general of Egypt's supreme council of archeology.
German Egyptologist Ludwig Borchardt identified the location of the temple in 1901, but the high groundwater level at the time prevented any excavations, he added. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment