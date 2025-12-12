Al Ain Region Crowned 'Capital Of Arab Tourism 2026'

Al Ain has been officially named the Capital of Arab Tourism for 2026, a title that reflects the UAE's growing global appeal and strong tourism competitiveness. The recognition reaffirms Al Ain's status as a leading cultural and heritage destination.

The announcement was made by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism during its 28th session in Baghdad, Iraq. The meeting discussed key regional priorities, including promoting sustainable tourism, enhancing travel between Arab countries, and encouraging innovation and digital transformation in the tourism sector.

It also discussed smart tourism initiatives to improve visitor experiences, accessible tourism for people of determination, cultural heritage protection, and developing tourism statistics to support decision-making.

The announcement was made during the participation of a high-level UAE delegation led by Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, representing Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism.

Commenting on the announcement, Bin Touq said,“Being named the Capital of Arab Tourism for 2026 is a significant milestone for the UAE. It reflects the qualitative progress achieved through our leadership's strategic vision, which recognised early the importance of investing in tourism as a driver of future economic growth. This recognition further strengthens the UAE's standing on the global tourism map.”

He added that this achievement supports the goals of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, aimed at strengthening the national tourism identity, attracting 40 million hotel guests annually, and increasing the sector's contribution to GDP to AED450 billion by 2031.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said,“The selection of Al Ain as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2026 reflects its rich heritage, inspiring cultural sites, and exceptional natural landmarks, which solidify its position as a unique regional and global destination.

“This achievement enables us to enrich the lives of community members and visitors alike, open new horizons for youth empowerment, and support sustainable development in line with the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030,” he added.

The UAE's tourism sector continues to lead on regional and global fronts. The sector also recorded a notable rise in the number of hotel guests, tourism revenues, and investment inflows. In 2024, tourism contributed AED257.3 billion to GDP, representing 13 percent of the national economy.