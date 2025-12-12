Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indian Civil Aviation Authority Sacks 4 Flight Operation Inspectors After Indigo Crisis

2025-12-12 02:25:26
Days after Indigo cancelled hundreds of flights, stranding thousands of passengers across Indian airports, India's civil aviation authority has sacked four inspectors.

In a notice on Friday, December 12, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said it had relieved four Flight Operations Inspectors "with immediate effect".

A Flight Operations Inspector ensures that airlines and operators meet safety standards by examining flight procedures, crew qualifications, aircraft, and safety systems. They help prevent accidents, issue licenses, and verify compliance with national and international regulations.

India's aviation regulator has deployed some of its own personnel at Indigo's corporate headquarters to monitor the carrier's network and recovery.

