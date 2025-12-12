Alexander Lozben Named Fintech Leader Of The Year At The Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards 2025

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) On December 11, at W Dubai – The Palm, Entrepreneur Middle East hosted the Leadership Awards 2025 - one of the region's key business events recognizing outstanding entrepreneurs and industry leaders whose work is shaping the economic and technological landscape of the Middle East. In the Fintech Leader of the Year category, the award was presented to Alexander Lozben, founder of INTERHASH and one of the notable innovators in the region's rapidly evolving digital economy.

The Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards are widely regarded as among the most reputable business recognitions in the MENA region. Each year, the platform honors executives and entrepreneurs whose work drives measurable impact, advances their industries, and sets new standards for innovation and growth. The Fintech Leader of the Year category highlights individuals who influence the future of financial technologies through infrastructure development, technological progress, and strategic leadership.

Alexander Lozben is an IT entrepreneur, fintech expert, and one of the early architects of crypto infrastructure in Europe and the CIS. He is the founder of INTERHASH, a company providing a full spectrum of mining services and building next-generation digital infrastructure. Based in Dubai, Alexander works across sustainable mining, Web3, blockchain analytics, AI+Blockchain solutions, robotics, and digital identity - with projects spanning MENA, Europe, and Central Asia. He collaborates with digital tech parks and government entities in the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kazakhstan, and Saudi Arabia, contributing to regulatory models for digital assets, sustainable mining, Web3-enabled governance, and fintech platforms.

Under his leadership, INTERHASH has become one of the global leaders in mining services. At the peak of the cryptocurrency market, more than 50% of all Bitcoin mined in the Russian Federation came from INTERHASH clients. The company's total connected capacity contributes up to 7% of the entire Bitcoin network, placing INTERHASH among the world's most influential industry players. Its long-term strategy focuses on international expansion, energy optimization, process automation, transparency, and strengthened analytics.

According to the awards committee, Alexander stood out not only for his technological achievements but also for his contribution to building digital infrastructure that supports the next phase of fintech development. His work integrates energy efficiency, automation, data-driven solutions, and advanced blockchain frameworks, while his participation in global industry forums helps elevate the region's digital capabilities on the international stage.

Commenting on the award, Alexander emphasized the strategic transformation underway in the Middle East:“Dubai today is not a geography - it is a platform. What is being built here are not companies, but ecosystems of the future.” He further noted the necessity of anticipating global market shifts:“The world is changing faster than ever. It's not enough to keep up - you must stay one step ahead.”

Winning the Fintech Leader of the Year award reinforces Alexander Lozben's position as one of the region's leading visionaries in digital infrastructure and financial technologies. His work reflects the broader momentum within MENA, where fintech, Web3, and AI are increasingly becoming foundational pillars of the emerging digital economy.

