Deck The Palms: Meredith Marks, Taiga Brava, Delta Miles, And More Headline A Holi-Gay Season At The Tryst Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tryst Puerto Vallarta, the world's first luxury gay hotel brand, is inviting guests to celebrate the holiday season under the Mexican sun. Through New Year's Day, the Tryst will host a series of dinner shows, drag brunches, and parties designed for guests who prefer their holidays spicy, sparkling, and served in a speedo.

Christmas at The Tryst: Dinner and a Showgirl

Christmas at The Tryst is all about indulging a little. A little glamour, a little heat, and a very good meal. This year's celebration takes place on Thursday, December 25 at 8PM and features a $2,000 pesos three-course dinner with a complimentary festive welcome cocktail and live entertainment provided by Provincetown's own live singing wonder, Delta Miles. Guests will enjoy a three-course holiday menu crafted for the occasion.

Reservations for Christmas Dinner are available on OpenTable.

New Year's Eve Dinner with a Queen of The Universe

New Year's Eve at The Tryst is all about stepping into the sparkle. This year's celebration takes place on Wednesday, December 31 at 8PM and features a three-course dinner with a complimentary welcome cocktail and live entertainment by the sensational Taiga Brava, winner of Queen of the Universe Season 2 and judge on Drag Race México. Guests will savor a festive three-course menu crafted especially for the occasion.

Reservations for New Year's Eve Dinner are available on OpenTable.

New Year's Eve with Meredith Marks

The Tryst Puerto Vallarta will ring in 2026 with an explosive New Year's celebration hosted by Meredith Marks, who will DJ the resort's signature NYE party. The night features caviar bumps, a midnight champagne toast, and a rooftop countdown overlooking the ocean.

Tickers for the New Year's Eve Rooftop Celebration are available on Eventbrite.

Guests can keep the celebration going at the Recovery Pool Party on Thursday, January 1, where Meredith will return to the decks for a sun-soaked start to the new year.

Follow @trysthotels on Instagram to find out when tickets go on sale for New Year's Eve. The Recovery Pool Party is free to attend with no ticket required.

The Tryst Tea Dance

Experience Puerto Vallarta's newest rooftop sensation - an elevated sunset ritual where Afro-house and tribal-pop rhythms meet golden-hour magic. Surrounded by candlelight, live drummers, and beautiful people in earth tones, The Tryst transforms into a sanctuary of music, connection, and freedom. Join us Saturday, January 3rdfrom 5PM – 10PM on The Tryst Rooftop.

World Famous Tryst Drag Brunch Featuring Kennedy Davenport

With a new year, comes new superstar guest queens at the World Famous Tryst Drag Brunch. RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars legend Kennedy Davenport joins your favorite Tryst queens at the splashiest brunch in the world on Sunday, January 4th.

Reservations for World Famous Tryst Drag brunch are available on OpenTable.

Celebrate the Holidays the Tryst Way

The Tryst Puerto Vallarta offers a holiday escape designed for guests who want world-class hospitality with a queer-first point of view. From drag icons to rooftop countdowns, the holiday season at The Tryst blends luxury and celebration with the spirit of Puerto Vallarta.

For reservations, tickets, and all things Holi-gay, visit the link in bio at @trysthotels

About Tryst Hotels

Tryst Hotels are a collection of luxury boutique hotels that offer an upscale, inclusive experience for guests seeking high-end accommodations with a vibrant, social atmosphere. Part of Tristan Schukraft's Tryst Hospitality family of LGBTQ+ venues, Tryst Hotels are in some of the world's most popular LGBT destinations, providing guests with unique experiences, exceptional service, and a commitment to community and sustainability. Each property offers a one-of-a-kind stay where you can experience your best self, even on your worst behavior. Book your tryst in Puerto Vallarta, San Juan, Rio, Wilton Manors, Provincetown or Fire Island by visiting trysthotels. Follow all the poolside glamour and brunchtime drama by following @trysthotels.

