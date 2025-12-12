Putin Arrives In Turkmenistan On 2-Day Visit

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on a two-day visit.

TASS news agency reported that President Vladimir Putin will attend an international conference“Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future” and will also hold some bilateral meetings during his visit.

Putin will also meet with Iranian President Masoud Peshmerga.

The conference will also be attended by Turkmen President Sardar Berdimuhamedow, the presidents of Armenia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, as well as the prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Hungary, Georgia and Pakistan.

