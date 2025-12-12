Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin Arrives In Turkmenistan On 2-Day Visit

Putin Arrives In Turkmenistan On 2-Day Visit


2025-12-12 02:00:22
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on a two-day visit.

TASS news agency reported that President Vladimir Putin will attend an international conference“Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future” and will also hold some bilateral meetings during his visit.

Putin will also meet with Iranian President Masoud Peshmerga.

The conference will also be attended by Turkmen President Sardar Berdimuhamedow, the presidents of Armenia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, as well as the prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Hungary, Georgia and Pakistan.

ma

MENAFN12122025000174011037ID1110473288



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search