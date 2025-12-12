Entrepreneur & Public-Health Leader Jeffery Miglicco To Co-Author 'Lead With Empathy' With Chris Voss

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SuccessBooksannounces a new collaboration with Jeffery Miglicco, CEO of PureWay Compliance, who will co-author the upcoming leadership book“Lead with Empathy” alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of global thought leaders.

In a business landscape where trust, clarity, and human connection determine organizational health, Lead with Empathy explores how today's most effective leaders use understanding, not as a soft skill, but as a strategic advantage to inspire teams, build loyalty, and drive sustainable growth. Miglicco brings a leadership philosophy rooted in strategic empathy, disciplined execution, and a commitment to building organizations that serve people with clarity and purpose.

As CEO and Co-Founder of PureWay Compliance, Miglicco leads a national healthcare and medical device company dedicated to improving patient safety and the home-injection experience. Under his leadership, PureWay has grown to serve more than 200,000 locations nationwide and ship over 500,000 medical devices annually. His work focuses on closing a critical public health gap by making business and homes sharps disposal safer, simpler, and more accessible for patients and healthcare providers.

Beyond PureWay, Miglicco has founded and scaled multiple companies across industries, applying a disciplined, problem-solving approach to entrepreneurship. His ventures, from logistics to mobile media, reflect a commitment to building organizations that solve meaningful challenges with integrity, innovation, and operational clarity.

A devoted husband to his high school sweetheart and father of four, Miglicco's leadership approach is shaped by faith, family, and personal discipline, principles he brings into both his home and professional life. His contribution to Lead with Empathy highlights how intentional, values-driven leadership can transform teams, organizations, and communities, beginning with the example leaders set at home.

SuccessBooks® welcomes Jeffery Miglicco as a co-author of Lead with Empathy, expected Spring 2026.