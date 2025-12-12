Hainan Winter Trade Fair Links Global Markets, Unlocks FTP Agricultural Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAIKOU, China, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 28th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair For Tropical Agricultural Products was held in Haikou from Dec. 4 to 7th, hosting over 2,000 enterprises and more than 10,000 professional buyers, attracting nearly 200,000 visits.

The fair provided a close-up look at new agricultural varieties, advanced technologies, and modern equipment in sectors like aquaculture, livestock, fruits, and vegetables.

A star attraction was a live tuna-cutting demonstration featuring yellowfin tuna, drawing crowds of buyers and visitors eager to view and sample the product. Bringing this delicacy to the exhibition floor highlights a combination of smart breeding techniques and integrated "company + base + farmer" cooperatives in Hainan.

The South China Sea, home to abundant yellowfin tuna populations, serves as a key migratory area. Lingshui Li Autonomous County has become a prime testing ground for sustainable aquaculture. The South China Sea Fisheries Research Institute, CAFS has established the nation's first offshore demonstration base for yellowfin tuna farming there. After years of research, breakthroughs in artificial spawning and market cultivation have been achieved. The Lingshui County Agricultural Investment Group alone has successfully farmed over a thousand tuna.

The rise of this industry - from breeding and cultivation to processing and cold-chain logistics - epitomizes Hainan's push for agricultural modernization and branding. Leveraging its tropical resources and free trade port policies, Hainan is building the provincial public brand "Hainan Fresh Products." It aims to elevate industries such as winter melons and vegetables, Wenchang chicken, and tilapia, bringing more high-quality, tropical products to households worldwide.

This year's fair featured Thailand and Pakistan as dual guest countries of honor, with exhibitors from 16 countries and regions showcasing specialty agricultural products.

"The response to our coffee and soapstone crafts has been tremendous. We hope to find partners for full-chain collaboration here," said Stephen Kise, an exhibitor from Uganda.

"China is a key market we are focusing on. This fair is a great platform to expand our sales," said Huang Yundong, Sales Manager of Vietnam's VINAPIA Food Joint Stock Company, whose durian, coffee, and bird's nest products have already garnered multiple distribution inquiries.

The event drew thousands of professional buyers, including major Chinese wholesalers, retailers, e-commerce giants like JD and Douyin, and international procurement groups from Thailand, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Canada, and Singapore. Many buyers conducted field visits to local production bases. They aim to utilize Hainan Free Trade Port's policy advantages - such as zero tariffs, low tax rates, and a simplified tax system - to introduce Hainan specialties to the world and bring global products into China.

According to the Hainan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, this final large-scale agricultural expo before the island-wide special customs operations of the Hainan Free Trade Port has drawn significant attention for building an efficient "buy global, sell global" platform. The fair recorded on-site sales exceeding 595.98 million yuan, secured orders worth over 1.546 billion yuan, and signed 36 cooperation projects with a total value surpassing 5.167 billion yuan.

Source: The 28th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair For Tropical Agricultural Products

