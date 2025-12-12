Are Kashmir Homes Prepared For Winter Fire Hazards?

Assistant Director Fire and Emergency Services Aqib Hussain Mir

Srinagar: As winter settles over Kashmir, a gradual uptick in fire emergencies begins to surface as households rely more on heating and electrical appliances. Each year, officials note that small lapses in routine safety practices often contribute to preventable emergencies.

Fire statistics for Srinagar show a marked drop in reported incidents compared to the previous year. Last year saw approximately 720 fire incidents, averaging 60 per month. This year, the number has dropped to about 468 incidents, translating to a monthly average of 42

Despite the decline, Assistant Director Fire and Emergency Services Aqib Hussain Mir said winter consistently brings fresh vulnerabilities.

Mir noted that two causes dominate most incidents in Kashmir: electrical faults and LPG-related hazards.

Electrical Overload: A Leading Cause

Electrical fires commonly result from short circuits or overheating. Mir explains that winter places additional stress on wiring systems as households run multiple high-wattage appliances.

“People overload sockets without realising that the wiring may not handle the extra load,” he says.

He advises residents to conduct electrical audits and ensure protective devices such as MCBs, AFCI and RCCCB are installed.“Older wiring should be checked before the winter season begins.”

Unsafe LPG Storage and Heating Practices

LPG-related hazards continue to be a major concern. LPG, composed of Propane and Butane, can cause severe explosions if leaked gas accumulates indoors.