Surenano Announces Stock Option Grant
Following the grant of stock options, the Company has a total of 1,500,000 stock options representing 4.4% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.
About SureNano Science Ltd.:
The business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNanoTM surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nano-emulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNanoTM surfactant within Canada and Colorado, USA.
