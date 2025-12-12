Surenano Announces Stock Option Grant

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) -announces that it has granted 1,500,000 stock options to various directors, officers, and Consultants of the Company. The options will vest immediately and may be exercised at an exercise price of CAD $0.18 per common share, for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance or earlier in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan.

Following the grant of stock options, the Company has a total of 1,500,000 stock options representing 4.4% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

About SureNano Science Ltd.:

The business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNanoTM surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nano-emulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNanoTM surfactant within Canada and Colorado, USA.