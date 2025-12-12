403
Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces December 2025 Quarterly Distribution
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - LDIC Inc. (the " Manager "), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (TSX: MDS) (the " Fund "), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06136 per Class A unit and US$0.05468 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before December 30, 2025, to unitholders of record on December 15, 2025.
