Stride (LRN) Investor Lawsuit: Investors Face Jan. 12 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Hagens Berman Investigates Claims Stride Misled Investors About“Ghost Students” And Poor Customer Experience

“The claims against Stride are particularly troubling, alleging that the company inflated enrollment figures by retaining 'ghost students' and then compounded the deception with a disastrous platform upgrade that management was aware of,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.“We are actively scrutinizing whether executives knew of these undisclosed facts and urge investors who suffered substantial losses to contact Hagens Berman now to discuss their rights.”

Key Facts for LRN Investors:



Class Period: October 22, 2024 – October 28, 2025, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2026.

Case Status: Securities Class Action pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Core Allegations: The complaint alleges Stride made materially false and misleading statements regarding its business by:



Inflating Enrollment: Retaining "ghost students" on enrollees who never officially started or were absent for extended periods.



Ignoring Compliance: Cutting costs by increasing student-to-teacher ratios far beyond required limits and ignoring mandated special education services. Undisclosed Operational Failures: Concealing major technical issues from an "upgraded platform" that led to "poor customer experience," high withdrawal rates, and a devastating loss of 10,000 to 15,000 enrollments.



What Happened and Why it Matters:

The lawsuit stems from two distinct disclosures that revealed the Company's true condition and triggered massive stock drops:

Hagens Berman is investigating whether Stride's management intentionally misled investors about the stability of its enrollment figures and the severity of its operational and compliance failures to artificially inflate its stock price.

Next Steps for Investors:

If you purchased Stride, Inc. securities during the Class Period (October 22, 2024 – October 28, 2025) and suffered substantial losses, you may be eligible to serve as Lead Plaintiff.

The deadline to file your motion for Lead Plaintiff is January 12, 2026.

TO SUBMIT YOUR LOSSES NOW OR FOR A CONFIDENTIAL CONSULTATION: