403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Novotel Hyderabad Airport Appoints Dharaniswar Das As Director Of People And Culture
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Hyderabad, 11 December 2025: Novotel Hyderabad Airport has announced the appointment of Dharaniswar Das as its new Director of People & Culture. With over two decades of diverse experience across leading hospitality brands, Das brings deep expertise in talent development, people engagement, and organisational culture-building to his new role.
As Director of People & Culture, Das will lead Novotel Hyderabad Airport's human resources strategy with a strong focus on talent acquisition, employee development, organisational culture, an ofd people-centric operations. He will steer initiatives that enhance team engagement, strengthen leadership capability, support learning and development, and ensure a workplace environment that reflects Accor's values and service philosophy. He will also play a key role in shaping policies, driving diversity and inclusion, and aligning people practices with the hotel's strategic priorities.
Das has built an extensive career within Accor, having held leadership roles at Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall, Novotel Guwahati, and Ibis Novotel Bengaluru ORR. He has been instrumental in driving HR automation, improving employee engagement scores, introducing performance enhancement frameworks, and strengthening learning and development programmes across multiple properties. His achievements include implementing new HR systems, championing diversity initiatives, launching recognition programmes, and contributing to award-winning organisational culture outcomes.
Sharing his thoughts on the new role, Dharaniswar Das said, â€œI am delighted to join Novotel Hyderabad Airport and contribute to a workplace that prioritises growth, collaboration, and people-first values. My focus will be on creating meaningful development opportunities, nurturing an inclusive culture, and ensuring that every team member feels supported and empowered in their journey."
Welcoming him to the leadership team, Sukhbir Singh, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, stated, "Dharaniswar brings deep people expertise and a strong understanding of Accor's culture, making him an excellent fit for our hotel. His experience in building engaged teams and driving progressive HR practices will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our people strategy and enhance the colleague experience."
About Novotel
Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as comforting and energising places where guests can achieve balance in their busy lives, whether they are traveling for work, leisure or a blend of both. The brand's wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 590 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless - a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
As Director of People & Culture, Das will lead Novotel Hyderabad Airport's human resources strategy with a strong focus on talent acquisition, employee development, organisational culture, an ofd people-centric operations. He will steer initiatives that enhance team engagement, strengthen leadership capability, support learning and development, and ensure a workplace environment that reflects Accor's values and service philosophy. He will also play a key role in shaping policies, driving diversity and inclusion, and aligning people practices with the hotel's strategic priorities.
Das has built an extensive career within Accor, having held leadership roles at Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall, Novotel Guwahati, and Ibis Novotel Bengaluru ORR. He has been instrumental in driving HR automation, improving employee engagement scores, introducing performance enhancement frameworks, and strengthening learning and development programmes across multiple properties. His achievements include implementing new HR systems, championing diversity initiatives, launching recognition programmes, and contributing to award-winning organisational culture outcomes.
Sharing his thoughts on the new role, Dharaniswar Das said, â€œI am delighted to join Novotel Hyderabad Airport and contribute to a workplace that prioritises growth, collaboration, and people-first values. My focus will be on creating meaningful development opportunities, nurturing an inclusive culture, and ensuring that every team member feels supported and empowered in their journey."
Welcoming him to the leadership team, Sukhbir Singh, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, stated, "Dharaniswar brings deep people expertise and a strong understanding of Accor's culture, making him an excellent fit for our hotel. His experience in building engaged teams and driving progressive HR practices will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our people strategy and enhance the colleague experience."
About Novotel
Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as comforting and energising places where guests can achieve balance in their busy lives, whether they are traveling for work, leisure or a blend of both. The brand's wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 590 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless - a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
Company:-Dentsu Creative PR
User:- Nitin Jaitapkar
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment