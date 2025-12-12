Zelensky Visits Kupiansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

“Today, in the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers are achieving results for Ukraine. Many Russians have talked about Kupiansk, and we can see that. I was there and congratulated the guys. I thank every unit, everyone who is fighting here, everyone who is destroying the occupiers,” Zelensky said.

Defense Forces liberate Kindrashivka and Radkivka insector

He stressed that today it is extremely important to achieve results on the front lines so that Ukraine can achieve results in diplomacy.“This is how it works: all our strong positions within the country are strong positions in the talks on ending the war,” Zelensky said.

In his address, he also congratulated the soldiers on Land Forces Day, which is celebrated on December 12.