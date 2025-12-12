Gunay Children's Theater Successfully Stages Uzeyir Hajibeyli Musical Comedy

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Gunay Children's Theater has successfully staged Uzeyir Hajibayli's musical comedy "The Cloth Peddler" at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Azernews reports.

The performance was staged in honor of the 140th anniversary of the outstanding composer.

Opening the event, Larisa Tarusova, artistic director and chief director of the Gunay Children's Theater, expressed her gratitude to the museum's management for providing the opportunity to perform on the National Art Museum's stage. She noted that, along with various productions, patriotic themes hold a special place in the theatre's repertoire and that the troupe has paid particular attention to Hajibeyli's work for many years.

She recalled that the theatre has been presenting "The Cloth Peddler" for 15 years, involving children of different generations, thereby instilling a love for the nation's rich cultural heritage.

The theater director noted that preparing the new cast required a long and dedicated effort, and it is especially meaningful for her that this play is loved by children. Although the production features only eight main roles, many children apply to take part, learn the script in advance, and eagerly join the rehearsals.

The performance was met with great interest by the museum visitors.

Young performers including Tuncay Hamidli, Aziza Maharramova, Oktay Khudiyev, Manisa Baghirova, Alesya Aksyonova, Margarita Fadeyeva, and others took part in the production.

The director and stage designer of the production is Larisa Tarusova.

The Gunay Theater Studio has maintained its reputation for many years and is recognized as a laureate of numerous international and national theatre competitions.

Uzeyir Hajibayli significantly shaped national musical identity, achieving the distinction of composing the first opera in the Islamic world.

His opera "Leyli and Majnun" (1908) drew upon traditional folk music and dance, forms of expression transmitted orally.

The composer's subsequent operas, including "Sheyh Sanan," "Rustam and Sohrab," "Asli and Karam," "Shah Abbas," "Khurshudbanu and Harun," and "Leyli," also prominently featured national folk music elements, particularly mugham.

Beyond opera, Hajibayli composed three comedies: "Husband and Wife" (1910), "If not this one, that one" (1911), and "Arshin Mal Alan" (1913).

"Arshin Mal Alan," or "The Cloth Peddler," stands out as one of his most beloved and enduring operettas.

This operetta has enjoyed widespread international success, with performances in numerous languages across over 60 countries, encompassing the U.S., Austria, France, China, Greece, India, Russia, and Turkiye.