Samantha Newbery
- Reader in International Security, University of Salford
Dr Newbery has research and teaching expertise in intelligence, security and counter-insurgency. Her most recent book, Terrorist Informers in Northern Ireland (Oxford University Press) won the 2025 Intelligence History Book Award. That book concerns the many competing practical, legal and ethical issues raised by the use of informers within terrorist groups during 'the troubles' in Northern Ireland. Her previous works include the book Interrogation, Intelligence and Security: Controversial British Techniques, published by Manchester University Press, and Why Spy? The Art of Intelligence, co-authored with Brian T.W. Stewart CMG, a former Deputy Chief of MI6.Experience
- –present Lecturer in Contemporary Intelligence Studies, University of Salford
- 2010 Trinity College Dublin, PhD
