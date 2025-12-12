Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-12 09:06:57
  • Assistant Professor of English - AI Writing, Kennesaw State University
Sean Cho Ayres is an Assistant Professor of English - AI Writing at Kennesaw State University. He is an AI ethicist and poet whose work has been published in Poetry, The New England Review, Copper Nickel, and other publications.

Sean's research aims to develop ethical AI frameworks for creative writing applications and to redefine authorship and creativity in the AI-augmented age.

He is an active member of the literary community, currently serving as Editor-in-Chief of The Account: A Journal of Poetry, Prose and Thought and as a Senior Reader at Ploughshares.

For more information, visit:

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of English - AI Writing, Kennesaw State University
Education
  • 2025 University of Cincinnati, PhD
  • 2021 University of California Irvine, MFA

