Matthew Jordan teaches media studies, cultural studies, film studies, sound culture and critical theory at Penn State University. He is the author of "Le Jazz: Jazz and French Cultural Identity" (2010), numerous articles and book chapters, and is the executive producer of the PSU Humanities Institute's documentary series, "HumIn Focus." He directs Penn State's News Literacy Initiative and hosts the podcast "News over Noise." His new book is called "Danger Sound Klaxon!: The Horn that Changed History" (UVA Press).

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.