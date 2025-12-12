Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Matthew Jordan

Matthew Jordan


2025-12-12 09:06:53
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Media Studies, Penn State
Profile Articles Activity

Matthew Jordan teaches media studies, cultural studies, film studies, sound culture and critical theory at Penn State University. He is the author of "Le Jazz: Jazz and French Cultural Identity" (2010), numerous articles and book chapters, and is the executive producer of the PSU Humanities Institute's documentary series, "HumIn Focus." He directs Penn State's News Literacy Initiative and hosts the podcast "News over Noise."
His new book is called "Danger Sound Klaxon!: The Horn that Changed History" (UVA Press).

Experience
  • –present Professor of Media Studies, Pennsylvania State University
Publications
  • 2023 Danger Sound Klaxon: The Horn that Changed History, Univeristy of Virginia Press
  • 2010 Le Jazz: Jazz and French Cultural Identity, University of Illinois Press

The Conversation

MENAFN12122025000199003603ID1110472552



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search