Global Times: This Document Marks A New Height In China-Latin America Cooperation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China updates its Latin America policy, deepening cooperation in development, culture, technology and global governance.

Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chinese government released its Policy Paper on Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), the third of its kind, on Wednesday, comprehensively outlining China's policy toward the region. This marks the first update to the document in nine years, drawing significant attention. From 2008 to 2016, and now to 2025, these three documents form a coherent and evolving framework that witnesses the deepening and strengthening of China-LAC relations as they advance further toward new horizons.

In May, President Xi Jinping proposed that China and LAC jointly launch five programs - solidarity, development, civilization, peace, and people-to-people connectivity. As a result, China-LAC solidarity and cooperation have embarked on a new journey. The new policy document defines the relationship as "advancing hand in hand as a community with a shared future" and a "shining example of South-South cooperation." The five programs are elaborated as a core concept, marking a new height in China-LAC cooperation.

Spanning over 10,000 words, this policy document serves as an extensive "cooperation checklist" between China and LAC and a roadmap for future cooperation. From facilitating the alignment of China's high-quality production capacity and equipment with the needs of regional countries, to promoting the development and demonstration of modern agricultural technologies; from strengthening cooperation in tracing and repatriating lost cultural relics, to inviting LAC scientists aboard Chinese research vessels for joint polar expeditions - the list includes both "hard-core" infrastructure projects that underpin LAC's development and "warm-hearted" programs in education, healthcare and cultural exchange. China-LAC cooperation is undergoing a comprehensive upgrade toward deeper integration of industrial and supply chains, collaborative scientific and technological innovation and inclusive sharing of benefits for people's well-being. This cooperation not only responds to LAC countries' urgent need to explore the path to modernization, but also demonstrates China's sincere commitment to shared development with the region.

A British poll this year showed that public sentiment toward China is rapidly improving in LAC. Though separated by mountains and seas, the hearts of China and LAC countries are drawing closer. Recent developments include the launch of direct flights between China and Argentina, a 5.35 billion yuan (around $757.4 million) increase in China-LAC trade witnessed by the "Chancay-Shanghai" shipping route that is approaching its first anniversary, and the boost of mutual cultural appeal because of China's 240-hour visa-free transit policy for multiple LAC countries. Anchored in shared development and mutual learning among civilizations, the tangible benefits in the hands of Chinese and Latin American people, the shared landscapes in their eyes and the mutual recognition in their hearts are nurturing a flourishing future through accumulating mutual trust and benefits.

The interplay of two ancient civilizations provides fertile ground for deepening China-LAC cooperation. As fellow members of the Global South sharing similar developmental stages, China and LAC countries share a common yearning for world peace, pursuit of improving global governance and support for multilateralism. This not only demonstrates the immense potential of China-LAC cooperation, but also powerfully galvanizes the Global South to forge solidarity and self-reliance. Together, they are voicing a collective voice across multilateral platforms - including the United Nations (UN), G20, APEC, BRICS cooperation mechanism and the China-CELAC Forum - to uphold fairness and justice and advance reforms in global governance.

China's Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative and Global Governance Initiative have won broad recognition among LAC countries and align closely with the process of elevating China-LAC cooperation to a new stage. On Tuesday, the Group of Friends of Global Governance, launched at China's initiative, was officially established at the UN Headquarters. Cuba's permanent representative to the UN remarked that "if we want to build a community of a shared future, we need an initiative like this." China and relevant LAC countries continue to provide important public goods for addressing global challenges. This vividly illustrates the meaning of China-LAC cooperation beyond the bilateral level: For the world, a China-LAC partnership characterized by close cooperation and shared development is a positive force in safeguarding world peace and stability as well as promoting global development and prosperity.

By simply reading this document, one can clearly see that it is written that "China-LAC relationship does not target or exclude any third party, nor is it subjugated by any third party." Between the lines, one can sense China's genuine goodwill in developing its relations with LAC countries. China treats the region as a "true friend" by participating in LAC's development on the basis of equality and cooperation. This represents not only a cooperative model distinct from traditional geopolitical logic, but also a vivid example of Global South countries joining hands to strengthen themselves and overcome development challenges together.

It is believed that this "cooperation invitation," built on equality, respect and mutual benefit, will be welcomed by the people of LAC countries. The document serves as a marker in China-LAC relations that connects the past and the future: It carries forward the traditional friendship between China and LAC, characterized by equality, mutual benefit, openness, inclusiveness and the well-being of their peoples. It also responds to the historic trend that the changes unseen in a century are accelerating and the Global South is seeing a rising momentum. From high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to advancing the five programs, from jointly advancing modernization to helping build a community with a shared future for humanity, China-LAC relations continue to step onto new heights.

Source: Global Times:

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email:...

Website:

City: Beijing



Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.