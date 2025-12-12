Mukesh Chhabra Breaks Silence On Dhurandhar Propaganda Debate Says, I See Cinema As Cinema

Casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra has finally opened up about the intensifying debate around Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, termed by some viewers as,” propaganda.” As the debate heated especially on social media, Mukesh chose to break his silence and present a firm, clear perspective regarding the controversy.

Mukesh Chhabra Breaks Silence on Dhurandhar Propaganda Debate

Lately, Mukesh Chhabra spoke against allegations of this kind of political messaging. Mukesh Chhabra said that speculation was frameworked and largely unnecessary and rested mainly on preconceptions rather than on the content of the actual film. He went on to say that many times society jumps to conclusions without even having an inkling of the context of the storyline.

Mukesh Chhabra thus declared his attitude, he said, "I just love working, I love cinema. I don't work with so many opinions. When I like a film, and I have to create the world casting, I will do it. I will do all kinds of movies; I will do a kids' film like Chillar Party, and I will work on a film like Gangs Of Wasseypur as well."

He further explained, ''I just love casting actors and creating a world. I see cinema as cinema. I just follow my instinct. Whoever is saying that it is a propaganda film, many others are answering them. So, that will keep on happening. I am only worried about the actors, the film, and the director I am working with. I don't want to think about anything else.''

Focus on Storytelling, Not Labels

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, according to him, was made to tell a good story, driven by character and emotion rather than agenda. He observed that cinema always reflects society, but that does not mean every single film then becomes political or propagandistic. He asked the public to watch the film for themselves, to let the story speak for itself without relying on preconceived notions.

His calm response creates the perfect atmosphere for Mukesh Chhabra-bringing about the expectation that Dhurandhar should be experienced as cinema than overanalyzed.