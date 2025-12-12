403
Army Foils Infiltration Attempt
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra)-- Early on Friday, an individual attempted to cross the border unlawfully and was stopped by the Eastern Zone Region from infiltrating one of its border fronts within its jurisdiction.
Following the application of the rules of engagement, he was taken into custody and turned over to the relevant authorities.
