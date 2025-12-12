Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils Infiltration Attempt

2025-12-12 08:03:29
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra)-- Early on Friday, an individual attempted to cross the border unlawfully and was stopped by the Eastern Zone Region from infiltrating one of its border fronts within its jurisdiction.
Following the application of the rules of engagement, he was taken into custody and turned over to the relevant authorities.

Jordan News Agency

