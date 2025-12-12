403
Customers Queue For Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold As It Goes On Sale
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The new Galaxy Z TriFold has received a strong response in Korea, where the smartphone went on sales today. The encouraging sales momentum reflects growing excitement for Samsung's innovative Z TriFold, further expanding its leadership in new form factors for the mobile AI era.
With the introduction of Galaxy Z TriFold, the foldable device that redefines productivity and viewing experiences, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of smartphone innovation. When unfolded twice, the device reveals a 10-inch immersive Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with vibrant colours and smooth visuals for work and entertainment.
The Galaxy Z TriFold has captivated consumers with its revolutionary design, offering an unprecedented 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display when unfolded twice. This expansive screen delivers vibrant colors and smooth visuals, making it ideal for both work and entertainment. The device's ability to display up to three portrait-sized apps side-by-side enhances multitasking capabilities, catering to creative professionals, multitaskers, and productivity enthusiasts. A bright and smooth 6.5-inch outer display ensures powerful visuals even when the device is folded, while features like Vision Booster adapt colour and contrast for crisp visibility in any lighting condition.
A standout feature of the Galaxy Z TriFold is its integration of Galaxy AI, which transforms large-screen experiences into intuitive and productive workflows. Intelligent tools such as Photo Assist with Generative Edit and Sketch to Image empower users to create and refine content effortlessly. Additionally, Browsing Assist provides instant summaries and translations, streamlining web navigation.
The device also introduces Gemini Live, a multimodal AI feature that understands user interactions - visual, verbal, or contextual - to deliver precise and relevant answers. Combined with Samsung's largest foldable screen and flexible multi-window capabilities, these AI-driven innovations position the Galaxy Z TriFold as the most versatile and powerful device in Samsung's portfolio.
