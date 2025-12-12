Insider Perks Publishes First AI-Ready Website Standard For Outdoor Hospitality Industry

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Insider Perks, a marketing and technology company specializing in the outdoor hospitality industry, today published the AI-Ready Website Standard-the first comprehensive framework for evaluating and optimizing campground, RV park, and glamping resort websites for AI-powered travel discovery.

The standard arrives as AI assistants increasingly influence how travelers research and book accommodations. Unlike traditional search engines that match keywords to pages, AI systems like ChatGPT, Google's AI Overviews, and Perplexity build understanding of properties as distinct entities-then recommend those they can confidently describe to travelers.

"Most campground websites were built to rank on Google, not to be understood by AI," said Brian Searl, Founder and CEO of Insider Perks. "When a traveler asks an AI assistant for 'a big rig friendly RV park with 50-amp hookups near Zion,' the AI isn't searching for keywords. It's querying its understanding of what properties exist and what they offer. If your website hasn't given AI that understanding, you're invisible to that traveler."

The Data Problem

In a review of 127 North American campground, RV park, and glamping resort websites, Insider Perks found significant gaps in AI readiness:

. 14% have schema markup beyond basic organization data

. 8% have structured data for individual site types (RV, tent, cabin)

. 23% clearly state site-specific attributes like amp service, pad dimensions, and maximum RV length

. 11% maintain consistency between their website and Google Business Profile

The average AI-readiness score among properties assessed was 27 out of 100-placing most in what the standard defines as the "AI-Invisible" tier.

The Eight Pillars

The AI-Ready Website Standard evaluates properties across eight dimensions:

1) Entity Architecture - Can AI identify the property as a distinct, describable entity?

2) Semantic Content - Does content answer the questions travelers actually ask?

3) Structured Data - Can machines read site types, rates, and amenities?

4) Audience Intelligence - Does content address specific traveler segments (full-timers, families, rally groups)?

5) Trust & Authority - Does the digital presence signal credibility?

6) Technical Accessibility - Can AI crawlers access and parse the content?

7) Agentic Readiness - Is the site prepared for AI agents that book on behalf of travelers?

8) Continuous Optimization - Is AI visibility monitored and maintained over time?

"This isn't about chasing the next marketing trend," added Searl. "AI-mediated discovery is becoming the default way a growing segment of travelers find accommodations. Properties that establish AI readiness now are building positioning that becomes harder for competitors to displace as these systems mature."

Retrievability Over Rankings

The standard emphasizes a key distinction: small and mid-sized properties don't need to be "memorized" by AI. Modern AI systems work through retrieval-searching the web in real-time and synthesizing answers from what they find. The goal is making properties retrievable and comprehensible when relevant queries come in.

This shifts optimization strategy from keyword density and backlink profiles toward entity definition, attribute density, structured data, and knowledge graph consistency across platforms including Google Business Profile and industry directories.

Availability

The AI-Ready Website Standard is available as a free download at /ai-ready/. Property operators can request an AI-readiness assessment by emailing....

The standard was developed through hands-on implementation across dozens of outdoor hospitality properties combined with research into how AI systems retrieve, interpret, and recommend travel content.

About Insider Perks

Insider Perks is a marketing and technology company focused exclusively on the outdoor hospitality industry. The company provides AI consulting, website development, automation services, and strategic marketing for campgrounds, RV parks, and glamping resorts throughout North America.

