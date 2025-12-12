SMAT: Haryana Defeats Rajasthan, Kushagra Helps Jharkhand Chase Down 236 Against Punjab

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Dec 12 (IANS) Haryana opened their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League campaign with a commanding seven‐wicket win over Rajasthan, while Kumar Kushagra slammed an unbeaten 86 to help Jharkhand chase down a massive 236 against a formidable Punjab.

At the MCA Stadium, fast bowlers Anshul Kamboj and Ishant Bhardwaj set the tone by sharing four wickets between themselves to restrict Rajasthan to 132/8. In reply, captain Ankit Kumar's fluent 41‐ball 60 sealed the chase with 22 balls to spare.

After electing to field first, Haryana made immediate inroads as Rajasthan lost four wickets inside the PowerPlay. Kunal Singh Rathore fell cheaply, while Deepak Hooda was run out without scoring in bizarre fashion.

Shubham Garhwal's 33 and Mahipal Lomror's unbeaten 37 offered resistance, while Rahul Chahar chipped in with 20 runs down the order. But the innings never recovered from the early collapse. Kamboj and Bhardwaj finished with identical figures of 2-24.

Chasing 133, Haryana's top order ensured there were no early setbacks. Ankit forged stands of 37, 52 and 40 with Aarsh Ranga, Yashvardhan Dalal and Himanshu Rana to keep the scoreboard moving. His knock, laced with eight fours and a six, was his third fifty of the tournament as Haryana cruised home in a modest chase.

Meanwhile, at the DY Patil Academy in Ambi, Jharkhand scripted history by overhauling Punjab's 235/6 and set a new record for the highest‐ever chase in the history of the competition. Kushagra's unbeaten 86 came off 42 balls, as Jharkhand romped home with six wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.

Punjab's innings was built around a blistering knock from wicketkeeper‐batter Salil Arora, who smashed 125 off just 45 deliveries, including reaching his hundred in 39 balls. After his fireworks, Jharkhand's response was equally emphatic.

Skipper Ishan Kishan struck 47 off 23 balls to set the tone for the successful chase, before Kushagra stitched crucial partnerships with him, Anukul Roy and Pankaj Kumar to secure Jharkhand's eighth consecutive win in the tournament.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan 132/8 in 20 overs (Mahipal Lomror 37 not out, Shubham Garhwal 33; Anshul Kamboj 2-24, Ishant Bhardwaj 2-24) lost to Haryana 133/3 in 16.2 overs (Ankit Kumar 60, Arsh Ranga 27; Rahul Chahar 1-17) by seven wickets

Punjab 235/6 in 20 overs (Salil Arora 125 not out, Naman Dhir 27; Sushant Mishra 2-47, Bal Krishna 2-66) lost to Jharkhand 237/4 in 18.1 overs (Kumar Kushagra 86, Ishan Kishan 47; Ramandeep Singh 1-37, Sanvir Singh 1-40) by six wickets