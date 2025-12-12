NHRC Notice To Maharashtra DGP Over Sunburn Festival In Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) over allegations that the proposed Sunburn Festival in Mumbai could pose serious risks to the health and safety of young attendees due to the event's past associations with drug abuse, criminal activities and violations under the NDPS Act.

A Bench presided by NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint alleging that Mumbai,“already vulnerable to drug trafficking networks”, may witness increased circulation of narcotics during the music festival.

According to the complainant, previous editions of the festival, including those held in Goa, witnessed incidents of drug consumption and related criminal activities.

The complaint urged the NHRC to intervene and direct authorities to enforce strict monitoring mechanisms, including mandatory drug screening, enhanced CCTV surveillance, prohibition of minors from entering the venue, preventive action against drug peddlers, enhanced security in toilets, and strict drunk-driving checks.

Observing that the allegations, if true, prima facie indicate violations of the right to life and personal safety, the apex human rights commission issued a notice under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The NHRC has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) within three days from the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra and the DGP. It has specifically asked for details of steps taken to prevent the use of illicit substances during the event, measures to monitor and control drug peddlers, actions to ensure that minors do not gain entry, and an undertaking from the permission-granting authorities addressing the concerns raised in the complaint.

The NHRC said it is forwarding the complaint for appropriate action and reiterated that the ATR must be submitted within the stipulated period for its perusal.