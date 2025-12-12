Qazaqgaz And Uztransgaz Seal Deal To Strengthen Regional Gas Flow

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). QazaqGaz and Uztransgaz have signed a contract for the transportation of gas through the territory of Uzbekistan, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

The agreement was signed by Askar Isakov, Acting Chairman of the Board of Uztransgaz, and Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz.

According to the information, this contract solidifies the agreements aimed at ensuring stable gas transportation and further strengthens cooperation in the gas transportation sector. It will serve as a cornerstone for improving the reliability of regional gas infrastructure and ensuring the seamless operation through the autumn-winter period.

Specific details regarding the transportation volumes and other terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

QazaqGaz, a portfolio company of the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, oversees the centralized infrastructure for transporting commercial gas through major gas pipelines and distribution networks. The company also facilitates international gas transit, sells gas in both domestic and foreign markets, and is involved in the development, financing, construction, and operation of pipelines and gas storage facilities.

As the operator of Kazakhstan's largest network of main gas pipelines, QazaqGaz manages a total length of over 20,600 kilometers, including 2,793 kilometers of branch pipelines.