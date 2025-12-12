JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha Responds To Rohini Acharya On Women's Safety

JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha on Friday responded to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya's concerns. Jha emphasised that Nitish Kumar's government prioritises security for all, especially women, and will take note of Acharya's statements. Speaking with ANI, he said, "Nitish Kumar provides security to everyone, especially to women, and if she (Rohini Acharya) has said it, then the government will definitely take note of all these things..."

Jha takes a jab at RJD

Jha highlighted Kumar's track record in Bihar, citing his focus on women's rights and empowerment. He also takes a subtle jab at the RJD, stating that the party's own members feel suffocated and question its politics. "We have never made personal comments on any family, but when it comes to the rights of a daughter, at that time Nitish Kumar's work in Bihar stands out... The people of RJD are also feeling suffocated; they are also watching everything... The public watches everything, and the results have also clearly shown how hollow the politics of RJD have been," said Jha.

Rohini Acharya's call for concrete measures

This comes after RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter, Rohini Acharya, has called for concrete measures to safeguard women's rights, asserting that her daughter "need assurance that her parental home is a safe place" where she can return without explaining herself to anyone, a month after "disowning" her family and stepping away from politics. The former RJD leader emphasised that various schemes alone are insufficient to address deep-rooted gender inequalities.

Sharing a post on X, Acharya indirectly acknowledged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's initiatives, such as distributing Rs 10,000 to women and providing bicycles to schoolgirls, but said that these steps are "inadequate in addressing the systemic issues" that hinder women's empowerment in India. "Giving girls 10,000 rupees or distributing bicycles, even if done with good intentions, is inadequate in addressing the systemic issues that hinder women's empowerment in India. The government's and society's primary responsibility should be to take concrete steps to protect the equal rights of daughters, especially in the face of social and familial apathy," she wrote on Thursday.

Highlighting the patriarchal mindset prevalent in Bihar, Acharya stressed the "urgent need for widespread change" in both social and political spheres. "The patriarchal mindset deeply rooted in Bihar creates the need for widespread change in both social and political spheres. Every daughter has the right to grow up with the assurance that her parental home is a safe place, where she can return without any fear, guilt, shame, or having to explain herself to anyone," she added.

She further emphasised that implementing such measures is not only an administrative duty but also a crucial step in saving women from exploitation and harassment. "Implementing this measure is not just an administrative duty, but a crucial step towards saving countless women from future exploitation and harassment," she further wrote.

Background on Acharya's political exit

On November 15, Acharya quit politics and "disowned" the family, accusing her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, and his close aides, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, of asking her to leave. She said that she was "humiliated, abuses were hurled, shoes were raised to kill her." Rohini Acharya's decision to sever ties with her family came after the RJD suffered a significant loss in the Bihar Assembly election, finishing as the third-largest party with just 25 seats despite contesting on more than 140 seats. (ANI)

