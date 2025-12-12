Davos 2026 Marks A Milestone For Longevity And Frontier Investments

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Davos, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Longevity Investors announces two influential private gatherings taking place duringweek in January 2026: theon, and the inauguralon, a new initiative of, co-hosted byand, the renowned Davos event curator.

Investors and innovators gathered for the Longevity Investors Lunch 2025, one of Davos' most concentrated platforms for longevity-focused dialogue

Longevity Investors Lunch 2026

January 20, 2026 at the Hotel Seehof Davos

Established as a focused platform for thoughtful dialogue in longevity and rejuvenation biotechnology, the Longevity Investors Lunch brings together a curated group of investors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders for an afternoon of meaningful discussion and high-quality networking.

Inside the Longevity Investors Lunch in Davos - curated discussions bringing together investors, scientists, and industry leaders in an intimate setting.

Announced Speakers for LIL 2026

The speakers announced to date represent a cross-section of leading voices in longevity medicine, AI-enabled biotechnology, clinical innovation, and preventive health:



Dr. Jordan Shlain - Founder & Chairman of Private Medical, shaping longevity-centered, prevention-driven clinical practice.

Dr. Evelyne Yehudit Bischof - International longevity physician specializing in precision diagnostics and AI-supported medical care.

Dr. Liv Kraemer - Dermatologist, founder, and recognized leader in Skin Longevity.

Peter Fedichev - Physicist and CEO of Gero, advancing physics-based AI approaches to aging and drug discovery. Dr. Andrea Gartenbach, MD - Specialist in internal medicine and longevity, uniting biomarker-driven prevention with individualized, high-performance health strategies.

Additional speakers and sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are proud to host the fifth edition of our Longevity Investors Lunch in January 2026 in Davos as a side-event during the World Economic Forum. Our vision and ambition is still the same: to bring more money into the emerging longevity industry by attracting investors in Davos who support research and startups in the industry," says Marc P. Bernegger, Co-Founder and Host of Longevity Investors.







Longevity Investors Co-Founders Marc P. Bernegger and Dr. Tobias Reichmuth, CEO Lucy Kupcova, and LIL 2025 speaker Dr. Deepak Chopra at the Longevity Investors Lunch in Davos.

Information & applications:

Bridging Human Longevity with Frontier Innovation

As Longevity Investors deepens its work in healthy lifespan extension, the organization is equally committed to supporting the broader landscape of transformative science and technology.

It is within this context that the Future Investments Circle emerges - complementing LIL by bringing together leaders advancing the next generation of frontier technologies.

Future Investments Circle 2026: Defining the Next Decade of Investment

January 22, 2026 in Davos

Hosted by Future Investments in collaboration with Longevity Investors and Global Conversations

Alongside LIL, Longevity Investors is proud to support the launch of the Future Investments Circle (FIC) - the first gathering from the new Future Investments initiative, created to connect visionary investors with the entrepreneurs and technologies shaping tomorrow's industries.

Co-hosted with Global Conversations, known for more than a decade of high-level platforms in Davos, FIC will bring together leaders across deep tech, space, robotics, AI-powered science, advanced engineering, and breakthrough biology.







Alpine venue in Davos selected for the Future Investments Circle 2026, offering an intimate setting with panoramic mountain views.

The program blends curated networking opportunities with dynamic discussions, including the announced panel "The Space Economy: Investing Beyond Earth" and a dedicated session on the future of robotics, featuring leading global innovators. This robotics-focused panel will explore how frontier automation, humanoid systems, and AI-driven engineering are reshaping industries and unlocking new investment opportunities.

Additional speakers and sessions will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Announced Visionaries for FIC 2026



Christina Korp - Founder of SPACE For a Better World; leading global space advocate and producer of award-winning Apollo initiatives.

Joe Landon - Co-Founder & President of Rendezvous Robotics; former senior executive at Lockheed Martin Space, advancing autonomous orbital systems.

Prof. Dr. Dr. Oliver Ullrich - Chairman of the Center for Space and Aviation Switzerland and Liechtenstein; internationally recognized aerospace medicine pioneer with ESA/NASA mission leadership.

Dr. Henrik I. Christensen - Distinguished Professor and Qualcomm Chancellor's Chair of Robotics; Temasek Fellow; global authority in robotics and AI with 400+ publications across systems integration, vision, and human-robot interaction; recipient of the Joseph Engelberger Award.

Russell Tham - Head of Emerging Technologies at Temasek International; leads Temasek's global deep tech investments across materials, energy, compute, cognition, and embodied AI; former senior executive at ST Engineering and Applied Materials. Peggy Johnson - CEO of Agility Robotics and former CEO of Magic Leap; longtime Microsoft and Qualcomm executive advancing frontier robotics, spatial computing, and technology leadership.

"Frontier technologies are no longer a distant horizon, they are the foundation of the next chapter of much needed global growth and problem solving," says Marcus Widegren, Managing Partner of Global Conversations. "The Future Investment Circle is a tightly knit morning session that places capable investors ready to scale it. Davos, in my mind, is the ideal place for this dialogue to begin - I've seen it so many times with my own eyes since 2014."

"The Future Investments Circle was created to give forward-thinking investors a direct window into the breakthroughs that will define the next decade," says Lucy Kupcova, CEO of Longevity Investors and co-host of the event.

"Our mission is to spark the interdisciplinary conversations and partnerships that build entirely new industries, and Davos offers the perfect setting for this convergence."

Marc P. Bernegger, Co-Founder of Longevity Investors, adds:

"We've seen how powerful curated gatherings in Davos can be in accelerating emerging sectors. With the Future Investments Circle, we are extending this approach to frontier technologies - bringing investors closer to the innovators and ideas that will shape the global economy in the years ahead."

Information & applications:

Press Contact

Longevity Investors

Future Investments

