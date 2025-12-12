J&K Police Creates 97 New VDG Groups In Reasi

File photo of members of village defence guards aiming at targets during training.

Jammu- In a major step to expand the security grid to hilly and remote hamlets, police have constituted 97 new groups of village defence guards (VDGs) with 1,164 new members in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said on Thursday.

Hundreds of VDG members from far-flung villages of the Arnas block of the district participated and interacted with the officers during the review of the ongoing deployment and security preparedness of VDGs to deal with any suspicious movement in the district.

“Police have created 97 new VDG groups, engaging 1,164 new members,” an officer said.

The officer further said that the force has engaged 1,902 additional members across existing VDG groups to further strengthen village-level security.

“They have replaced 726 over-aged VDG members with fit and active personnel,” the officer added.